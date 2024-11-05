The UK National Energy System Operator (NESO) has published its Clean Power 2030 Advice to Government, setting out pathways to decarbonize the power system of Great Britain by 2030. It calls for a threefold increase in the pace of deployment to hit clean energy targets. Solar capacity in Great Britain should triple by 2030 to meet net zero targets, according to new advice to the UK government from the National Energy System Operator (NESO). Published on Nov. 5, 2024, the Clean Power in 2030 report lists 47 GW of deployed solar capacity by 2030 as one of the key features of a carbon-free grid. ...

