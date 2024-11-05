The Sweden-based heat pump provider said its new product is one of the slimmest and most compact system available on the market to date. Aira, a heat pump specialist based in Sweden, has unveiled a new heat pump for residential applications. "By offering one of the slimmest solutions on the market, Aira is enabling more households to switch to greener, cleaner and more affordable heating solutions," the company's Product Director, Anna Gustavsson, says. "Whilst designing the new Aira Indoor Unit Compact, we focused on maintaining our signature Scandi style, ensuring it not only performs at the ...

