Delivery experience management leader helps Hairlust increase shipments by 615% and cut order processing times, saving the company three months' worth of labor per year

Hairlust has experienced rapid international growth after selecting nShift, the global leader in delivery experience management (DMXM) software as its delivery management provider.

The Denmark-based, environmentally-focused hair care company has reported a 615% increase in orders being shipped and seen revenues grow 642% in a matter of years. The company now reaches more than 500,000 consumers in over 80 different countries.

nShift's delivery experience management solution has enabled Hairlust to accelerate growth by building an international customer base. This has been possible without compromising on the outstanding and sustainable delivery experience Hairlust customers have come to expect.

Gary Carlile, EVP Customer Growth at nShift, said"nShift has enabled Hairlust to grow beyond limits. Too many retailers treat deliveries as a purely logistical issue. But deliveries are more than parcels and boxes. They're the building blocks of closer customer connections. And as Hairlust has demonstrated, are a key element to building a business customers can rely on one they'll return to time and time again."

Alexa Kemp, Digital Marketing Manager DACH, Hairlust, said:"Hairlust prides itself on being industry-leading when it comes to sustainability, innovation, and transparency. However, going from a disruptive start-up to meeting far flung demand on such a scale meant we needed a partner that would easily integrate with our existing systems, like Shopify and access preferred carriers in each country. We also needed to provide customers in every market with sustainable delivery options and find ways to reach them that aligned with our sustainable values."

Productivity and sustainability gains

The partnership started as Hairlust began to expand its product range and at a time when it moved warehouse facilities in order to scale production. A year later nShift had helped Hairlust expand into 10 markets with its range sold by over 1,000 retailers in Denmark and abroad. By 2020 Hairlust hit the 100,000 customer milestone and by 2022, this fast-growing company was selling to customers as far away as Taiwan. On top of the expansion to new markets, the company also attracted a surge in social media followers and an avalanche of awards in the process.

nShift has also unlocked significant productivity gains for Hairlust. Automated and flexible workflows have had a huge impact in helping to filter and segment orders. The company estimates that using nShift has led to labor savings of 430 hours per year equivalent to around three FTE (full-time equivalent) months.

nShift has enabled Hairlust to make order processing and customs compliance processes entirely paper-free, further supporting its sustainability credentials.

Hairlust uses nShift's delivery experience management (DMXM) suite. DMXM offers a single platform spanning the entire delivery journey, from the retailer to the customer's doorstep (and if necessary, back again). Its solutions drive ecommerce success by ensuring a better experience for the customer while helping retailers build loyalty and improve performance.

DMXM enable retailers to:

Grow beyond limits with a library of carriers that facilitates international growth and widens customer choice. More delivery options at checkout increases conversion rates by up to 20%

Connect every stage of the customer journey, from delivery choice at checkout (including popular zero-emissions and pick-up, drop-off deliveries), through tracking and returns

Enable data-tight ecommerce, sharpening customer insights with deliveries and last mile data

Out-perform competitors whether by engaging with customers in new ways or increasing the throughput of deliveries and fulfilment teams

Alexa Kemp continues: "Using nShift and its multi carrier capability has been instrumental to our growth something we expect to continue over the coming years as we expand into new markets and build our customer base in those we already serve."

About nShift:

nShift's delivery experience management platform drives ecommerce success. Grow beyond limits with constant innovation and the world's largest carrier network. Build customer loyalty with end-to-end tools that enhance experience. Unify data into usable insight that connects and optimizes processes. With nShift, make delivery the essential link between your brand and your customers.

About Hairlust:

Hairlust is hair care beyond the look; clean, conscious, and seriously effective hair care. With its colorful and playful branding, Copenhagen-based Hairlust offers a wide range of innovative, high-quality, clean, and certified organic hair products.

For more information, please visit www.hairlust.com.

