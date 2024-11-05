An international team of scientists have combined cyclic-olefin copolymers with a powder of aluminum oxide to create a filament that can be used by a 3D printer to create anti-reflective covers for PV modules. The proposed innovation can reportedly improve PV cell efficiency by over 25%. Researchers led by Saudi Arabia's King Khalid University have developed a 3D-printed anti-reflective coversheet for PV modules. The cover sheet is based on cyclic-olefin copolymers (COC), to which a powder of aluminum oxide (Al2O3) was added at different concentrations. COC are polymers with exceptional mechanical ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...