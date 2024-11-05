London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Bite Investments, a leading provider of technology solutions for the alternative investments sector, is proud to announce the launch of its Virtual Data Room 2.0 (VDR), included as part of Bite Stream, the company's investor relations and fundraising platform. These new enhancements offer greater document security, improved workflow efficiency, and more integrated collaboration tools. Unlike other solutions in the market, Bite Stream's VDR is fully integrated into its onboarding, fundraising, and investor relations platform. This ensures that alternative investment professionals can seamlessly manage the full investor lifecycle without their investor and / or Limited Partners (LP's) having to switch between multiple systems.

The beginning of the end for point solutions in the alternative investment industry

In contrast to stand-alone point solutions, Bite Stream's approach eliminates the operational inefficiencies often associated with using separate platforms for different tasks. Point solutions typically come with high costs, require multiple logins, and necessitate training teams on different systems - all of which create unnecessary friction in communicating with investors.

"As the alternative asset management industry begins to digitize in earnest, traditional point solutions simply are no longer the way forward," says Will Rudebeck, CEO and Co-Founder, at Bite Investments. "They lack the integration to support a seamless workflow, leaving teams grappling with disjointed processes, and higher costs. With our enhanced VDR's capabilities, we provide a streamlined solution allowing IR and back-office teams to raise capital and onboard their investors, regardless of type or jurisdiction, more quickly and efficiently than ever before."

Additional key benefits of Bite Stream's VDR:

Enhanced security : Designed with cutting-edge security protocols to protect sensitive documents and investor information.

Workflow efficiency : The platform dramatically reduces the time spent managing and distributing documents by eliminating the need for different logins and system onboarding.

Access and time-based controls : Control which users and in what given period they can view uploaded documents and files.

Brand customization : Allowing clients to stay on brand by adding their own logos, fonts and colours to the platform.

User activity monitoring : All activities are logged and can be analysed in real-time, such as when a user views or downloads a document.

Integrated signing technology : Our integrated e-signature tool enables investors, users, advisors and other service providers to sign documents digitally on-platform, maintaining a single clean audit trail.

Fully multimedia enabled: Beyond standard document sharing, Bite Stream's VDR supports the upload and sharing of multimedia files, including videos and images, creating an interactive experience tailored to next-generation investors and enhancing user engagement.

Bite Stream's all-in-one approach supports the entire fundraising and investment lifecycle. From compliance gatekeeping and investor onboarding to CRM capabilities, e-subscription, and reporting tools, the platform enables investment professionals to manage every aspect of their workflow from one secure, centralized solution.

About Bite Investments: Bite Investments is a global financial technology company providing innovative and scalable software solutions to the ever-expanding alternative asset and wealth management industry. Bite's SaaS platform, Bite Stream, offers end-to-end solutions designed to simplify and streamline the entire investment process, from fundraising and investor relations to reporting and data management. With a commitment to security and efficiency, Bite Investments is trusted by its clients, leading alternative asset and wealth managers, fund administrators, and a range of other investment professionals worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.biteinvestments.com.

