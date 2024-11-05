Replacing diesel, the Noronha Verde project will be carried out by Neoenergia with an investment of BRL 300 million ($52. 1 million). From pv magazine Brazil Brazilian renewables company Neoenergia has received authorization from Brazil's Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME) to expand renewable energy generation on the Atlantic island chain of Fernando de Noronha, part of the state of Pernambuco. An unspecified volume of solar and battery energy storage capacity will be used to reduce carbon emissions by up to 85% in the diesel-dependent island archipelago. The Noronha Verde project is due to begin ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...