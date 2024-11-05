Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS), a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions, today announced that it will host its 2024 Analyst Day on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 starting at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time in New York City. Advanced Energy will also participate at the following investor conferences.

Advanced Energy 2024 Analyst Day in New York City

Date: Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Presentation Time: 1:00PM ET

Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference in Chicago

Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

8th Annual Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Rancho Palos Verdes

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Nasdaq 51st Investor Conference in London

Date: Wednesday, December 11, 2024

12th Annual NYC Summit in New York City

Date: Tuesday, December 17, 2024

This event will be streamed live via webcast and will be available for replay on the Advanced Energy website at https://ir.advancedenergy.com/events-presentation/.

