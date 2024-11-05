We are excited to share our latest development status.

As informed dated October 28th, an interim analysis for the Phase III study ofDFP-10917 in R/R AML patients is ongoing. The Phase I/II combination study of DFP-10917 with Venetoclax in AML patients is well ongoing.

Today, we are delighted to talk about an update for development of the drug delivery of DFP-10917 selective to solid tumor, which is namely, DFP-14927 showed nice safety and efficacy in the Phase I study in solid tumor patients. Accordingly, we have moved forward into an expanded Phase I study of DFP-14927 at 3200 mg/m2 weekly dosing in R/R colorectal cancer patients at MD Anderson Cancer Center and UCLA. Efficacy in expanded Phase I study is evaluated by Disease Control Ratio (DCR) and it shall be evaluated by OS in the next registration study for NDA approval.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241105884234/en/

Contacts:

Please contact us by the following address.

Inquires

Yasundo Yamasaki, Ph.D.

Director, Business Development

Delta-Fly Pharma Inc.

Head office: Tokushima 771-0117, Japan

Phone: +81-3-6231-1278

E-mail: yyamasaki1206@delta-flypharma.co.jp

Home page: https://www.delta-flypharma.co.jp/en/