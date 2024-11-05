NETSCOUT's DDoS Technology, People, and Best Practices Help NRB Ensure Election Integrity

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT), a leading provider of performance management, cybersecurity, and DDoS attack protection solutions, today announced its customer NRB, a leading IT services provider in Belgium and Europe, was successful in protecting the integrity of local and provincial elections in Belgium from cyberattacks. Intelligence available before the October 13th elections showed that pro-Russian groups had targeted several Belgian government sites, including provincial and city sites, with Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks after the country expressed support for Ukraine. NRB mobilized their employees and subsidiaries to ensure a secure electoral process and leveraged their cybersecurity professionals, NETSCOUT's highly responsive subject matter experts and DDoS technology, and other best-of-breed technologies to protect Belgium's democratic process.

"Our teams worked together to anticipate and react to potential threats to deliver optimal service levels to support the elections," said Antony Gallez, network team manager, NRB Group. "A major challenge of such a complex project with high stakes is ensuring our cybersecurity specialists have the tools, technology, and support they need to continuously monitor the operations. NETSCOUT's expertise in DDoS mitigation and their responsiveness to our needs were key factors in defining and implementing the most effective countermeasures."

NRB's cybersecurity specialists employed NETSCOUT's Arbor Cloud, a cloud-based managed DDoS protection service, along with Arbor Edge Defense (AED), an on-premises Adaptive DDoS Protection solution, to perform preemptive mitigation in the days before the election. Working collaboratively, the teams planned and implemented an effective strategy to ensure the security and performance of NRB's infrastructure during the election.

"Pre-planning and proven, scalable DDoS protection is critical to maintaining network and service availability given the growing sophistication and frequency of DDoS attacks today," stated Darren Anstee, chief security technologist, NETSCOUT. "NRB's cybersecurity team worked seamlessly with us to plan an effective strategy to protect the infrastructure supporting this election, using adaptive DDoS protection. Our teams' focus on this challenge and the strategy and technologies we used to mitigate attacks proved effective in defending Belgium's electoral process."

