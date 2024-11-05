Southwark Council Collaborates with Infosys to Provide Digital Learning Platforms for Residents, Colleges, and Schools

Infosys Springboard digital inclusion platform to support residents gain critical digital and employability skills

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced a collaboration with Southwark Council to launch its digital learning platform - Springboard in the borough. This initiative aims to provide Southwark residents, colleges, and schools with free access to Infosys' flagship digital learning platform, Springboard.

Southwark Council has created a three-year strategy to support digital inclusion across all its communities, delivered alongside the council's wider strategic framework. The council believes that access to the internet, a device, and the skills to go online should be considered the fourth utility, no different from gas, water, and electricity.

Springboard is Infosys' flagship digital learning platform designed to empower people, communities, and society with skills to be successful in the 21st century. The platform features content spanning digital learning, emerging technologies, and life skills. Collaborating with curriculum partners, non-profits, and a global network of leading educational institutions, Springboard is led by a team of experts who are truly invested in equipping the residents of the borough with the right tools and resources to participate in society and the digital economy.

Infosys Springboard will help Southwark residents acquire new skills and enhance employability, supporting individuals, communities, and businesses alike. In particular, it aims to be available to everyone for free to help increase digital literacy across the board and ensure nobody is left behind. The platform will also support digitally engaged communities by making devices and digital assets available to those who need them.

The announcement follows a successful 2021 deployment of Springboard in Brent, which sought to tackle the digital skills gap and boost employability post-lockdown. Succeeded by Sandwell in 2023, where the Springboard platform has helped residents unlock new opportunities to innovate and give them the digital skills needed for the future. Since the launch of the initiatives with Brent and Sandwell councils over 50,000 registered users are actively benefiting from over 10,000 courses offered through the Springboard platform.

Following the success of Brent and Sandwell, the key objectives of Infosys Springboard in Southwark include:

Digital Literacy for All: The platform will be freely accessible to everyone, promoting digital literacy and ensuring that no one is left behind.

The platform will be freely accessible to everyone, promoting digital literacy and ensuring that no one is left behind. Supporting Digitally Engaged Communities: Springboard will make devices and digital assets available to those who cannot afford them, fostering digitally engaged communities.

Springboard will make devices and digital assets available to those who cannot afford them, fostering digitally engaged communities. Boosting Entrepreneurship and Business Services: Entrepreneurs and small to medium-sized businesses can enhance their services through digital efforts.

Dionne Lowndes, Chief Digital & Technology Officer, Southwark Council, said: "Partnering with Infosys to bring the Springboard platform to Southwark is a significant step towards realising our ambitious three-year digital strategy. The initiative will not only empower our residents, but local businesses too, with vital digital skills and resources. By enhancing this kind of accessibility and fostering innovation, we are working to enable our community to thrive in an ever-advancing technological world."

Thirumala Arohi, Executive Vice President and Head - Education, Training and Assessment, Infosys, emphasised the importance of upskilling and reskilling. Arohi said: "Empowering individuals, entrepreneurs and small and medium sized businesses through digital efforts is a key focus for Infosys. Our collaboration with Southwark Council will help provide essential digital skills for individuals who can't afford them, fostering digitally engaged communities. We are committed to ensuring equitable access to digital education and look forward to seeing a positive impact on Southwark's residents and businesses as they embrace new opportunities and innovations."

