







HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Champion Real Estate Investment Trust ("Champion REIT" or the "Trust") (Stock Code: 2778), owner of Three Garden Road and Langham Place, has achieved its second consecutive highest five-star rating, alongside receiving the prestigious titles of "Global Listed Sector Leader", "Regional Sector Leader (Asia)", and "Regional Listed Sector Leader (Asia)" under the "Diversified Office/Retail Sector" category in the 2024 GRESB Real Estate Assessment. This inaugural attainment of these esteemed accolades marks a significant milestone for the Trust.

GRESB is a leading global sustainability benchmark within the real estate industry. In the 2024 Global Real Estate Assessment, more than 2,200 organisations took part, including over 208,000 assets in 15 sectors across 80 countries.

Champion REIT demonstrated exceptional performance in this year's GRESB assessment, achieving full points in the aspects of Leadership, Policies, Reporting and Risk Management, Targets and Building Certifications. Receiving the top honour as Sector Leader reflects the Trust's unwavering commitment to its net-zero goal and ongoing efforts to create a smart and sustainable building environment for its tenants and visitors.

The Trust also takes pride in being awarded the Grand Award of the GRESB x HERA Standing Investment Benchmark Award for Mainland China and Hong Kong at the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards 2024. The acknowledgement reflects the collective efforts of Champion REIT with its tenants and business partners in driving stakeholder engagement and achieving operational excellence.

Ms Christina Hau, Chief Executive Officer of Champion REIT, said, "Being recognised as a Global Listed Sector Leader by GRESB and receiving the Grand Award from HERA underscores Champion REIT's leadership and efforts in sustainability. Over the years, we have been leveraging new technologies and innovative solutions to maximise our environmental performance and sustainable practices. I extend my gratitude to our team, tenants, business partners and those who have been part of this shared journey with us. Such recognitions motivate us to explore further sustainability innovations, while we remain committed to working closely with our stakeholders to foster sustainable value creation."

Champion REIT prioritises sustainability, innovation and partnerships as key focus areas. Its noteworthy accomplishments include Three Garden Road becoming Hong Kong's first "Quadruple Platinum" Grade-A office in the existing building certification category. The Trust actively fosters collaboration among stakeholders to promote sustainable development and social benefits through initiatives such as the "Champion REIT ESG Week" and the "EcoChampion Pledge Programme".

Photo caption:
Champion REIT has been recognised as the "GRESB Global Listed Sector Leader", achieving its second consecutive highest five-star rating
Champion REIT takes pride in being awarded the Grand Award of the GRESB x HERA Standing Investment Benchmark Award at the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards 2024 ceremony

About GRESB
GRESB is a mission-driven and industry-led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) data to financial markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world, used by 150 institutional and financial investors to inform decision-making.

About Hong Kong ESG Reporting Award (HERA)
HERA is organised by Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards Limited, a registered non-profit organisation. Since 2022, HERA has partnered with GRESB to introduce two award categories, "Excellence in Real Estate" and "Excellence in Infrastructure." The two awards use information from GRESB Assessment results to determine eligible companies, based on their GRESB Score and GRESB Rating.

About Champion REIT (2778)
Champion Real Estate Investment Trust is a trust formed to own and invest in income-producing office and retail properties. The Trust focuses on Grade-A commercial properties in prime locations. It currently offers investors direct exposure to nearly 3 million sq. ft. of prime office and retail area. These include two Hong Kong landmark properties, Three Garden Road and Langham Place, as well as a joint venture stake in 66 Shoe Lane in Central London. The Trust has been awarded the top five-star rating by GRESB since 2023.

Website: www.championreit.com