HONG KONG, Nov 5, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - - The 14th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC) will take place on 18 and 19 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre- Under the theme of "Shaping the Future of Supply Chains: Resilience and Sustainability", ALMAC aims to strengthen Hong Kong's position as an international shipping centre, in alignment with the Resolution of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and measures proposed in the latest Policy Address- Around 80 distinguished speakers will delve into discussions on how to create resilient and sustainable supply chains- 2,000+ participants from more than 30 countries and regions are expected to attend- Discussions will focus on 3 major trends - supply chain diversification, sustainability and green energy and innovation and technologyThe 14th Asian Logistics, Maritime and Aviation Conference (ALMAC), co-organised by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government and Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC), will take place on 18-19 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre.Under the theme "Shaping the Future of Supply Chains: Resilience and Sustainability", the event aligns with the Resolution of the Third Plenary Session of the 20th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and supports measures proposed in the latest Policy Address to reinforce Hong Kong's status as an international shipping centre and aviation hub and to foster the development of the city's maritime industry. In addition to around 80 heavyweight speakers, the conference is expected to attract over 2,000 participants from more than 30 countries and regions to explore the latest trends and business opportunities in the aviation, logistics and maritime sectors, and to promote high-quality development of the logistics and supply chain management industry.Stephen Liang, Assistant Executive Director, HKTDC said: "As the flagship supply chain event in Asia, this year's ALMAC presents an impressive line-up of experts from the aviation, logistics and maritime sectors, with a wide coverage of countries and regions, including Middle East, Central Asia and other regions, demonstrating Hong Kong's strength as a platform for international trade and investment. In addition to the attendance of Fu Xuyin, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Transport, People's Republic of China, for the first time a number of ASEAN officials are invited, including Loke Siew Fook, Minister of Transport Malaysia, H.E. Heng Nan, Secretary of State, Ministry of Public Works and Transport, Cambodia, H.E. Saysongkham Manodham, Vice Minister of Public Works and Transport, Lao PDR and Nguyn Xuan Sang, Deputy Minister of Transportation, Vietnam. The support of leaders from these ASEAN member countries reinforces Hong Kong's position as a superconnector and an international shipping centre and aviation hub."He said: "HKTDC has been promoting the advantages of Hong Kong's eight centre priority sectors and strengthening the development of high-value supply chain services. We encourage companies to leverage our trade platforms and activities and capitalise on Hong Kong's international platform to explore global opportunities."Three major trends in the logistics service industryThis year's ALMAC will address three major trends in the logistics service industry: supply chain diversification and market opportunities, sustainability and green energy, and innovation and technology. The global landscape is rapidly changing and supply chain management plays a pivotal role in driving long-term business development. In addition, sustainability has emerged as a paramount focus for businesses aiming to future-proof their operations while innovative technologies and digitalization, such as AI, big data, robotics and drones, offer promising solutions to improve the efficiency of global value chains.Featured speakers include Dr Shamika N. Sirimanne, Director, Division on Technology and Logistics, UN Trade & Development; Dr Erez Agmoni, Head of Innovation (Logistics & Services), Maersk; Achim Martinka, Vice President Global Airfreight- Commercial & Sustainability, DSV; Arjen van Diepen, Head of Global Strategic Planning, The HEINEKEN Company; Bjoern Neal Kirchner, Corporate Vice President Supply Chain Management, Henkel; Rebekka Carey-Smith, Head of Sustainability, THE ICONIC; Nicholas Borsotto, Head of Lenovo AI Innovators and many more.Two debut thematic sessions exploring new trade lines and green energyDisruptions in supply chains have highlighted the vulnerabilities of relying on a single supply and distribution network. To build more resilient networks, businesses are exploring new trade routes to minimise the impact of disruptions on operations and customers.To examine new trade routes and opportunities for supply chain diversification and risk mitigation, a debut panel discussion "Navigating New Trade Lines for Mitigating Disruptions" will feature speakers such as Wilson Kwong, Chief Executive, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited; Eng. Loay Mashabi, Managing Director, Saudia Cargo; David O. King, Senior Vice President, Commercial, SEKO Logistics, Delia Sun, Global Head of Supply Chain, DKSH; and Louis Tang, Managing Director, Ocean Network Express (East Asia).The Policy Address proposed developing Hong Kong into a leading green international maritime centre. To explore long-term sustainable solutions, strategies and technologies that facilitate energy transition, this year's conference will include an inaugural "Green Energy Forum: Energy Transition towards Net Zero Emissions", which will be hosted by Peter Thompson, East Asia Energy Business Leader, Arup. Speakers including Scott Childress, Chief Sustainability Officer, UPS; Marcella Franchi, Chief Marketing Officer and Head of SAF, Haffner Energy; Paolo Gallieri, Chief Operation Officer, Zhero; Neil McDonald, Managing Director, Gold Hydrogen Limited; Benjamin Mee, Executive Director, HyTerra Ltd.20 thematic forums and workshops over two daysTogether with forums related to the 3 major trends, ALMAC will feature some 20 thematic forums and workshops, including special sessions on air freight, shipping, supply chain management and logistics. The Global Spectrum session on the first day, Navigating Global Supply Chains for Inclusive Growth, will explore how governments and businesses can mitigate the impact of supply chain disruptions on global trade.Shippers are key stakeholders in the logistics industry, accounting for one-third of ALMAC participants last year. Speakers from international brands, including leading fashion brand THE ICONIC, electronics brand Lenovo, food and beverage brands such as Mondelz International, Heineken and Henkel, and fast-moving consumer goods company Reckitt will shed light on supply chain transformation and development.ALMAC will continue to host a series of workshops this year, covering topics including e-commerce, youth development, and new subjects including Halal Logistics and sustainable fuel. Industry experts from Shell Aviation, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited, Arup, and DKSH will provide practical, hands-on tips for participants. The debut workshop titled "Seamless Integration of Halal Logistics in the Global Halal Supply Chain" will delve into strategic approaches to the seamless integration of halal practices across the entire supply chain process, and how businesses can achieve halal compliance.Hong Kong's NextGen Logistician Awards promotes the logistics industryThe Hong Kong's NextGen Logistician Awards Presentation Ceremony will take place on the second day of the conference. It is a new annual award for the logistics industry advocated by the Transport and Logistics Bureau in the Action Plan on Modern Logistics Development and jointly organised by the Hong Kong Shippers' Council and the Hong Kong Logistics Association with the support of the Hong Kong Logistics Development Council and the Hong Kong Trade Development Council. It aims to recognise young talents in the logistics industry who have made significant achievements and shown remarkable potential in innovative, high-end, smart and green logistics. The Secretary for Transport, Lam Sai-hung, will attend the Ceremony.Exhibition area to feature three major air cargo terminalsALMAC will also feature some 90 exhibitors to showcase the latest supply chain management and logistics technology solutions in three exhibition zones including Logtech Salon, Supply Chain Management and Logistics Services, and Maritime and Port Services. The "Logtech Salon", which was first held last year, showcases artificial intelligence, big data and cloud technologies applicable to the industry. Three of Hong Kong's major air cargo terminals, Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals, Cathay Cargo Terminal, and Asia Airfreight Terminal will participate in the exhibition, together with other leading companies such as Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ocean Network Express. The Hong Kong Association of Freight Forwarding and Logistics and Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks (HKSTP) will host exhibition pavilions.Business matching sessions will continue to be offered to bring together shippers and service providers to create business opportunities and promote industry development. 