Driven by strong market demand, Circus has secured 8,400 pre-orders adding up to EUR 1.1 billion in recurring revenue potential with its AI-based SaaS

Circus is committed to expanding its AI capabilities through strategic acquisitions to further enhance customer value and expand global impact

Trained on more than 200 million data points, CircusAI already holds one of the industry's largest dataset, to support full autonomy

Circus SE (Xetra: CA1), a global leader in AI solutions and autonomous robotics for the EUR 2.6 trillion food service sector, has announced a massive expansion of its existing AI activities due to its emerging commercial success. Driven by strong demand in the first months of its market entry, Circus has secured pre-orders for 8,400 AI-Robotic systems, representing EUR 1.1 billion in annual recurring revenue potential for its embedded AI-Software, CircusAI. To further strengthen its existing AI capabilities, the company plans to grow its market-leading position in AI and robotics with additional acquisitions.

Recognizing AI in the food service sector as the next major frontier, Circus is positioning itself at the forefront of this transformation. With massive industry demand projected for over 80 million autonomous AI robots across food service sectors worldwide, driven by unprecedented labor shortages and operational challenges, Circus's AI-powered technology stands as a critical solution, offering unmatched automation and efficiency to support industry sustainability.

Powered by AI and next-generation computer vision, CircusAI represents a breakthrough for the food-service industry, promising not only to automate tasks but to adapt, predict, and optimize in real-time. Developed and rigorously tested over years with partners, CircusAI now manages over 2 billion recipes, responding dynamically to changing conditions. Trained on more than 200 million data points, it holds one of the industry's largest datasets, providing an unparalleled advantage in delivering full service autonomy around the clock. With 8,400 system pre-orders secured just months after launch, Circus has emerged as the market leader in AI-driven food service automation.

To expand the capabilities of CircusAI and maximize value for global clients, Circus is actively exploring M&A opportunities in emerging AI technologies worldwide. The company has identified promising technology additions and is engaged in multiple acquisition discussions aimed at strengthening its system capabilities and enhancing its industry impact through AI. These strategic moves will enable Circus to fully unleash the potential of its AI in the food service sector, delivering unparalleled solutions to clients globally.

"My previous experience at Flink has shown that the true power of AI lies in its ability to transform the physical world to tackle complex, labor-intensive challenges," said CEO Nikolas Bullwinkel. "At Circus, we believe AI, with robotics as its operational body, is key to addressing severe labor shortages and preventing industry collapse. To strengthen our market position and maximize client value, we're committed to expanding our AI capabilities through strategic acquisitions, integrating cutting-edge technologies early."

The company expects to initiate its first AI-focused acquisition in Q4 this year, reinforcing its leadership in AI and robotics and underscoring its commitment to advancing technology and AI in the sector.

Explore the company's embodied AI robot in action: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2SPlwMdYhG8&t=1s

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is a global leader in AI solutions and autonomous robotics, transforming the EUR 2.6 trillion food service sector through full autonomy. With its proprietary AI platform, CircusAI, and the world's first commercially viable AI-robot in food service, CA-1, Circus is pioneering AI in food service to address industry-wide labor shortages.

Language: English Company: Circus SE Hongkongstrasse 6 20457 Hamburg Germany E-mail: ir@circus-group.com Internet: https://www.circus-group.com/for-investors ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241105594615/en/

Contacts:

Circus SE

Hongkongstrasse 6

20457 Hamburg, Germany

Circus Group Press Office

Florian Anders

Head of Corporate Communications

press@circus-group.com