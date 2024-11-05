Mount Anvil Leads UK's Digital Procurement Shift with 50% Time Savings and Enhanced Project Momentum with ProcurePro

New digital approach enables expedited contracting, reducing wait times and improving project momentum while enriching relationships with the supply chain

LONDON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Anvil has announced a major breakthrough in its procurement operations, achieving a 50% reduction in time spent on procurement and gaining full visibility across all projects.

The construction sector is facing unprecedented global pressures, including disrupted supply chains, labour shortages, rising energy prices, and material shortages, all exacerbated by surging inflation rates. As a result, costs for everything from raw materials to wages have skyrocketed, making it exceptionally challenging to achieve cost control in the industry.

Confronted with these industry challenges, Mount Anvil recognised that traditional procurement methods were no longer sustainable, and set out to reclaim full control of its procurement.

Leading the procurement revolution and inciting a step-change in construction procurement, Mount Anvil sought to eliminate delays, reduce costs, and gain real-time oversight of procurement activities through fully digitising its procurement. By introducing automated processes and centralised reporting, they slashed time spent compiling and sending out contracts from three months to just one week.

This streamlined approach enables Mount Anvil's procurement team to oversee operations from a bird's-eye-perspective, ensuring transparency, efficiency, and operational agility. The automation of procurement processes has been pivotal in unifying data across teams, allowing faster contract issuance and better project coordination across the board.

Dave Saxby, Commercial Manager, Mount Anvil, said, "As a business we're always pursuing better and this is the silver bullet for our procurement. We now have full visibility of our supply chain, including vendor history so we can be really strategic with who we're selecting for projects and tenders."

ProcurePro, the global leader in digital procurement solutions for the construction sector, was selected to partner with Mount Anvil to drive efficiency and enhanced control over procurement activities. By implementing digital workflows and automated contract management, Mount Anvil has been able to cut down administrative time significantly, allowing the team to focus on high-impact tasks and strategic project planning.

James Begley, Technology & Operations Director, Mount Anvil, said, "What jumped out between ProcurePro and other players was that ProcurePro were managing the full end to end lifecycle of our procurement journey, whereas other players were more like Swiss Army Knives - not very good at any one thing."

"Mount Anvil was the first UK customer in our global expansion, they're incredibly progressive and want to change the construction industry for the better," said Alastair Blenkin, Founder & CEO of ProcurePro. "We love working with them, and we're thrilled to see the impact of our platform in enabling Mount Anvil to become a step-change in not just a company-wide transformation, but pioneering an industry-wide transformation in turning what was once a lengthy process into a streamlined, strategic advantage."

About Mount Anvil:

Mount Anvil is a leading construction company in the UK, recognised for its dedication to delivering high-quality residential and commercial developments. https://mountanvil.com

About ProcurePro:

Multiple award winner, ProcurePro is the #1 procurement platform for head contractors, setting a new standard of innovation for construction. By consolidating 15+ fragmented processes into one streamlined platform, ProcurePro enhances visibility, efficiency, quality, and consistency throughout the procurement lifecycle. www.procurepro.co

