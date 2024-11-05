Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 12:42 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comviva named official Channel Partner for GSMA Open Gateway

Strategic channel program to accelerate API adoption and drive digital impact

NEW DELHI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Comviva, the global leader in customer experience and data monetization solutions, today announced its official recognition as a GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner, paving the way for next-generation digital services. This achievement positions Comviva among a select group of companies at the forefront of the global movement to champion Open Gateway standards.

Comviva_Logo

The GSMA Open Gateway initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of Network APIs, enabling seamless integration between mobile operators and third-party developers. This is achieved via common, northbound service APIs - supported by the CAMARA Project - that expose mobile operators' network capabilities within a consistent, interoperable and federated framework.

Comviva's NGAGE CNPaaS platform offers 16 CAMARA-certified APIs across 8 API families, supporting a wide range of use cases across multiple industries. This aligns with recent telco alliances and the push to expose and sell Network APIs, ensuring seamless network integration for enterprise adoption.

"We are honored to be recognized as an official GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner," said Deshbandhu Bansal, COO, RevTech Solutions at Comviva. "This partnership aligns with our commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to our customers and driving innovation in the mobile industry. By working closely with the GSMA, we can ensure that our customers have access to the most advanced and reliable API technology available."

Henry Calvert, Head of Networks, GSMA, commented, "We are delighted to welcome Comviva as an official GSMA Open Gateway Channel Partner. Their expertise and commitment to open standards will contribute significantly to the growth and success of the initiative. We look forward to working together, to drive innovation and create new opportunities for the industry."

With the GSMA Open Gateway initiative gaining momentum, Comviva is well-positioned to help its customers capitalize on the opportunities presented by this exciting new technology. By leveraging its expertise and experience, Comviva aims to help customers develop innovative new services, improve customer satisfaction, and drive revenue growth.

For more information, please contact:

Sundeep Mehta
DGM, Global PR & Corporate Communications
Email: sundeep.mehta@comviva.com
Mob: +91-9910030732

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/995982/4760440/Comviva_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comviva-named-official-channel-partner-for-gsma-open-gateway-302296510.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.