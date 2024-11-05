Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40D5F | ISIN: SE0022050183 | Ticker-Symbol: O060
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:05 Uhr
3,785 Euro
-0,035
-0,92 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EASTNINE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EASTNINE AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
05.11.2024 12:58 Uhr
68 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Eastnine AB (publ) AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension



At Trading Venue XSTO



Issuer:   Eastnine AB (publ), LEI: 2138009N2FO2BZTVYS76            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instrument EAST SE0022050183                          
:                                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Lifting   With reference to the press release published by Eastnine AB (publ) 
 reason:   on November 5, 2024, at 12:41 CET.                 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Continuous The opening auction starts at 13:00 CET followed by continuous   
 trading   trading from 13:10 CET, November 5, 2024.             
 from:                                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Comments:  Order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Related   Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift
 instrumen  the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All 
ts:     order books have been flushed.                   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Contact   Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50            
 details:  Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90                
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified.



Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.