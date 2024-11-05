Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Lift of Suspension in Eastnine AB (publ) AB at XSTO

Lifting of Suspension At Trading Venue XSTO Issuer: Eastnine AB (publ), LEI: 2138009N2FO2BZTVYS76 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Instrument EAST SE0022050183 : -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Lifting With reference to the press release published by Eastnine AB (publ) reason: on November 5, 2024, at 12:41 CET. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Continuous The opening auction starts at 13:00 CET followed by continuous trading trading from 13:10 CET, November 5, 2024. from: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Comments: Order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Related Nasdaq Stockholm has, to the extent applicable, also decided to lift instrumen the suspension in all other instruments related to the issuer. All ts: order books have been flushed. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Contact Enforcement & Investigations +46 8 405 70 50 details: Trading Surveillance +46 8 405 62 90 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Financial Supervisory Authority for XSTO has been notified. Nasdaq Stockholm AB