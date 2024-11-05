Particle Counters Market to Hit USD 986.3 Million by 2029 with 9.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global particle counters market is estimated to reach USD 986.3 million by 2029 from USD 625.3 million in 2024, at a CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period.

The global particle counters market is growing due to the increasing number of cleanrooms, particularly in the semiconductor and electronics segments, as well as in other industrial sectors such as pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food and beverage, automotive, and aerospace. Strong regulations for quality standards are the key factors that Favor the adoption of particle counters amongst manufacturing facilities across the industrial sector. The strong investment in pharmaceutical research and development is driving the demand for particle counters.

Technical limitations such as producing false results due to environmental factors like humidity and temperature are amongst key factors that technically limit their use among the end-user segments. Alternate options, like particle analyzers offering both analysis and counting, such offerings may reduce the TAM for particle counters. High initial deployment costs and periodic calibration and maintenance sessions lead to frequent performance downtimes, resulting in increased operating costs. All these factors have the potential to delimit the growth of the particle counters market.

Based on Product type, the particle counters market has been categorized into air particle counters, liquid particle counters, and others. The major share of the particle counters market is acquired by air particle counters instrument product segments for the year 2023.

As concerns regarding quality control and cleanroom regulations grow in the pharmaceutical, automotive, and semiconductor industries, the demand for particle counters, particularly air particle counters, is rising.

Based on application, The particle counters market is categorized into liquid contamination monitoring, cleanroom monitoring, aerosol monitoring and research, chemical contamination monitoring, and indoor air quality monitoring. Out of these application segments, the cleanroom monitoring application segment acquired a major share in the particle counters market for the year 2023.

Applications like wafer fabrication and processing, nanofabrication, printed circuit board production, sterile drug production, and aseptic filling and packaging are performed mostly in a cleanroom environment. Due to favourable investment and funding scenarios in the pharmaceutical, semiconductors, and electronics industries, it is expected that the existing number of cleanrooms will increase. Such conditions are expected to increase the demand for particle counters.

Based on Geography, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa are all included in the particle counters market. North America holds the largest market share in the particle counters market. It is the region known for its funding structure that encourages research and caters to the demand for continuous modernization of high-tech products.

Favourable manufacturing regulations have positioned North America as a region of some of the leading distributors and manufacturers of particle counters. As a result, these factors contribute to North America's pre-eminence in the particle counters market.

The competitive landscape for the particle counters market is composed of some strong multinational players that acquire a major share of the market, while at the same time, some of the SME's and regional players holds a measurable position in the market. Major players that operate in the particle counters market are Spectris Plc (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Rion Co., Ltd (Japan), TSI Inc (US), light House Worldwide Solutions (US), PAMAS Partikelmess (Germany), Met One Instruments, Inc (US), PCE Deutschland GmbH (Germany), Ventureduyne Ltd (US), Particle Plus, Inc. (Japan).

Spectris Plc (UK):

Spectris Plc is a manufacturer of testing and precision instruments, and software that are used in technically demanding industries. The offering includes a range of products, instruments, and services that cater to the need for material measurement and characterization, and environmental and air quality monitoring. Spectris scientific business group consists of Malvern Panalytical & Particle Measuring Systems. Particle counters are offered via the subsidiary Particle Measuring System in the electronics and semiconductors business segment. Particle Measuring systems offer a complete range of particle counters covering mediums like air, and liquid that are directed to be sold in pharmaceutical, food and beverage, semiconductors, and electronics end-user segments.

The company offers particle counters for application in air particle counting and liquid particle counting. The company also offers their particle counters including condensation particle counters.

Based in Surrey, UK, the company has a strong presence in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

Danaher Corporation (US):

Danaher Corporation manufactures and commercializes medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. The company has three business segments-Environmental & Applied Solutions, Life Sciences, and Diagnostics. Particle counters are offered under the flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting, and characterization subsegments of Life Sciences.

The company specializes in offering particle counters specifically that can be operated remotely. A measurable depth for benchtop systems is also seen in the product portfolio for particle counting.

Beckman Coulter is a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation that operates in the diagnostic and life sciences business segment. The particle counters are offered via Bechman Coulter in the life sciences business segment. Danaher operates in over 60 countries, with manufacturing facilities located in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company has 247 significant manufacturing and distribution facilities globally, of which 91 facilities are in the US in over 20 states, and 156 facilities are located outside the US, primarily in Europe, Asia, and South America.

Rion Co., Ltd (Japan):

Rion Co., Ltd. produces, maintains, and commercializes hearing instruments, medical equipment, particle counters, sound and vibration measuring instruments, and related parts and equipment in Japan.

The company offers products through several business segments-Medical Instrument Division, Environment Instrument Division, and Particle Counters Division. The company delivers particle counters through its 'Particle Counters' Division. The company's particle counters comprise air and liquid-borne particle counters, and viable particle counters. Its products are primarily used in the applications of environment-related administration, electronics, semiconductors, pharmaceutical, and food manufacturing industries.

