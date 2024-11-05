Onix Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix: Cloud Migration and Modernization Services by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Cloud Migration and Modernization Services vendors.

MIDDLETON, Mass., Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named Onix as a Service leader in their 2024 SPARK Matrix analysis of the Cloud Migration and Modernization Services market.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix evaluates vendors based on service excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading service vendors, the SPARK Matrix delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

Onix was chosen as a leader in the 2024 SPARK MatrixTM: Cloud Migration and Modernization Services due to its outstanding capabilities in IP-driven Accelerators: Eagle, Raven, Pelican, Kingfisher, Condor, and Eagle FinOps that automate the migration and modernization process at every stage of the data lifecycle.

QKS Group defines Cloud Migration and Modernization Service as a comprehensive suite of solutions and services designed to facilitate seamless transition of an organization's IT infrastructure, applications, and data to cloud environments. These services encompass strategic planning, risk assessment, data migration, application reengineering, and optimization to leverage cloud-native capabilities. By adopting cloud migration and modernization-centered strategies, organizations can enhance scalability, improve performance, reduce operational costs, and achieve greater flexibility in deploying and managing workloads. These services enable businesses to stay competitive by adopting cutting-edge technologies, ensuring robust security, and optimizing resource utilization, ultimately driving innovation and efficiency in their operations.

"Onix, through its robust Cloud Migration and Modernization services, empowers organizations to transition seamlessly from legacy systems to agile, secure cloud environments. Leveraging Onix's 'AI Powered Birds' solutions-Eagle, Raven, Pelican, Kingfisher, Condor, and Eagle FinOps-Onix automates the data migration process across the entire organizational lifecycle, optimizing infrastructure and code for minimal end-user interference. It utilizes advanced automation and cloud-native optimization techniques to ensure seamless workload transitions, reducing latency and maximizing resource efficiency. With tailored readiness assessments, workload migration, and application modernization, Onix provides a comprehensive, cloud-native strategy that reduces costs, boosts performance, and accelerates digital transformation," said Vaishali Moitra, a Senior Analyst at QKS Group.

Vendors in the cloud migration and modernization service space offer comprehensive solutions to facilitate organizations' shift from on-premises or legacy systems to scalable, cloud-native environments. These services typically include cloud readiness assessments to evaluate infrastructure and workload compatibility, automated data and workload migration tools, and application modernization capabilities designed to leverage cloud-native architectures. Leading providers implement best practices in cloud architecture, automation, and security, focusing on optimizing workloads for enhanced performance and reduced operational costs. Additionally, these vendors enable seamless integration with existing IT ecosystems and often provide ongoing cloud management, FinOps, and monitoring services to ensure organizations can scale, secure, and manage resources effectively post-migration.

"Being named a leader in QKS Group's SPARK Matrix reflects Onix's commitment to empowering clients with a robust, IP-driven approach to cloud transformation," said Niraj Kumar, CTO of Onix. "Our AI-powered Bird Suite-Eagle, Raven, Pelican, Kingfisher, Condor, and Eagle FinOps-enable businesses to tackle complex cloud migrations, modernization, and AI implementation challenges with precision and efficiency. By integrating automation and cloud-native optimizations, we help our clients unlock the full potential of the cloud, driving agility, security, and scalability to advance their strategic objectives and fuel long-term growth."

The cloud migration and modernization solutions market is rapidly expanding as organizations are increasingly prioritizing digital transformation to enhance operational agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. This market includes a range of services designed to transition businesses from legacy systems to cloud-native architectures, encompassing infrastructure assessments, data migration, workload optimization, and application modernization. Providers leverage automated migration tools, advanced cloud architectures, and robust security frameworks to minimize downtime and streamline transitions. With the growing adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies, there is an increased demand for vendor offerings that support seamless integration, cloud management, and optimization through FinOps and DevOps practices. This evolution reflects a shift toward resilient, flexible IT environments that can adapt to shifting workloads, regulatory requirements, and technology innovations.

