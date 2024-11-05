Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC: Absinthia's Bottled Spirits' Caged Heat Named 'Non-Alcoholic Syrup of the Year' with 93 Points at International Non-Alcoholic Competition

Award-Winning Craft Mixer Recognized for Bold Flavor Profile Featuring Cardamom, Tamarind, and Ghost Pepper

Absinthia's Bottled Spirits' Caged Heat Wins 93 Points and 'Non-Alcoholic Syrup of the Year' at International Non-Alcoholic Competition

Absinthia's Bottled Spirits proudly announces that its innovative non-alcoholic craft mixer, Caged Heat, has been awarded an impressive 93 points and has claimed the title of Non-Alcoholic Syrup of the Year at the prestigious International Non-Alcoholic Competition. This award is a testament to Absinthia's commitment to creating bold, unique flavors that bring excitement to both mocktails and cocktails alike.

Crafted with a distinctive blend of cardamom, tamarind, and ghost pepper, Caged Heat stands out as a mixer that challenges expectations, transforming any beverage into a captivating experience. Designed for those who seek flavor without compromise, Caged Heat delivers a complex profile that elevates non-alcoholic drinks, making it a versatile addition for mixologists and beverage enthusiasts everywhere.

"We're honored by this recognition," said Absinthia Vermut, Founder and CEO of Absinthia's Bottled Spirits. "When we set out to create Caged Heat, our goal was to bring dynamic, layered flavors to the non-alcoholic space, offering a creative alternative for those who want memorable drinks without alcohol. Receiving 93 points and being named Non-Alcoholic Syrup of the Year reinforces our mission and fuels our passion to innovate."

This award highlights the growing demand for high-quality, thoughtfully crafted non-alcoholic options and Absinthia's leadership in this evolving category. Absinthia's Bottled Spirits offers a range of craft mixers and absinthes, each designed to inspire creativity and provide elevated, enjoyable experiences for all beverage enthusiasts.

The International Non-Alcoholic Competition recognizes outstanding products that raise the bar in taste, quality, and innovation in the non-alcoholic space. Achieving this honor with Caged Heat positions Absinthia's Bottled Spirits at the forefront of the industry, as more individuals seek premium non-alcoholic options.

For more information on Caged Heat and Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, please visit absinthia.com or contact athea@absinthia.com.

About Absinthia's Bottled Spirits

Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, founded by Absinthia Vermut, is a WBENC-certified business dedicated to crafting award-winning absinthes and non-alcoholic mixers that captivate the senses and challenge expectations. With a focus on quality, organic ingredients, and sustainable practices, Absinthia's products offer extraordinary experiences in every bottle.

###

For press inquiries, please contact:

Athea Merredyth

Director of Communications

athea@absinthia.com

SOURCE: Absinthia's Bottled Spirits, LLC

View the original press release on accesswire.com