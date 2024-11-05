Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.11.2024

WKN: A3EEZC | ISIN: CA28617B6061
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:20 Uhr
1,870 Euro
+0,010
+0,54 %
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 13:14 Uhr
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrovaya, Inc.: Electrovaya to Attend Two Investor Conferences

-15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference-

-UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference-

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Electrovaya Inc. ("Electrovaya" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA), a lithium ion battery technology and manufacturing company, today announced that Dr. Raj DasGupta, Electrovaya's CEO will be attending the following upcoming conferences:

Event: 15th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference
Date: November 19, 2024
Location: Sheraton NY Times Square Hotel, New York, NY
Format: 1x1 Meetings

For more information, please visit: https://www.meetmax.com/sched/event_110237/conference_home.html?bank_access=0&event_id=110237

Event: UBS Global Industrials & Transportation Conference
Date: December 3-5, 2024
Location: Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa, Manalapan, FL
Format: 1x1 & Small Group Meetings/Fireside Presentations

For more information, please visit: https://www.ubs.com/global/en/investment-bank/ib-conferences/americas/global-industrials-transportation-conference/overview.html

Investor and Media Contact:
Jason Roy
VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
Electrovaya Inc.
jroy@electrovaya.com
905-855-4618

Brett Maas
Hayden IR
elva@haydenir.com
646-536-7331

About Electrovaya Inc.
Electrovaya Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVA)(TSX:ELVA) is a pioneering leader in the global energy transformation, focused on contributing to the prevention of climate change by supplying safe and long-lasting lithium-ion batteries. The Company has extensive IP and designs, develops and manufactures proprietary lithium-ion batteries and battery systems for energy storage and heavy duty electric vehicles based on its Infinity Battery Technology Platform. This technology offers enhanced safety and industry leading battery longevity. The Company is also developing next generation solid state battery technology at its Labs division. Headquartered in Ontario, Canada, Electrovaya has two operating sites in Canada and has acquired a 52-acre site with a 135,000 square foot manufacturing facility in New York state for its planned gigafactory. To learn more about Electrovaya, please explore www.electrovaya.com.

SOURCE: Electrovaya, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
