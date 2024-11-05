Nasdaq Stockholm AB: OEM International AB (publ) ges observationsstatus / OEM International AB (publ) receives observation status

Idag, den 5 november 2024, offentliggjorde EQT X genom bolaget Oak BidCo S.à r.l. ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande till aktieägarna i OEM International AB (publ). Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittent ges observationsstatus om emittenten är föremål för ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att aktierna i OEM International AB (publ) (OEM B, ISIN-kod SE0017766843, orderboks-ID 000927) ska ges observationsstatus. Today, November 5, 2024, EQT X disclosed, through the company Oak BidCo S.à r.l., a public takeover offer to the shareholders in OEM International AB (publ). The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer may be given observation status if the issuer is subject to a public takeover bid. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares in OEM International AB (publ) (OEM B, ISIN-code SE0017766843, order book ID 000927) shall be given observation status. För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB