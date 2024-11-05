Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 13:38 Uhr
156 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sharjah Asset Management Company: Fundamental Shift in How Businesses Approach Sustainability

SHARJAH, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Distinguished business leader and former Majid Al Futtaim Group CEO Alain Bejjani delivered compelling insights on leadership, sustainability and technological innovation at a high-level seminar hosted by Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.

Drawing from his extensive experience leading one of the Middle East's largest holding companies, Bejjani addressed the evolving landscape of corporate sustainability.

He said: "We're witnessing a fundamental shift in how businesses approach sustainability. It's no longer just about environmental compliance - it's about meeting the sophisticated demands of consumers who increasingly make decisions based on corporate environmental responsibility."

Mr Bejjani emphasized that while implementing sustainable practices requires significant investment, it has become essential for long-term business success.

"Companies that view sustainability as a core business driver rather than a compliance exercise will be better positioned to thrive in tomorrow's economy," he said.

Speaking to an audience of business leaders, government officials and academics, Bejjani emphasized the critical importance of decisive leadership during periods of regional and global uncertainty.

Mr Bejjani said: "The UAE has consistently demonstrated how strong leadership can create stability amid regional challenges. In today's complex business environment, leaders must not only navigate uncertainty but transform it into opportunity through strategic thinking and robust financial management."

The Lebanese-born business leader, who steered Majid Al Futtaim's operations across thirteen countries from 2015 to 2022, also shared perspectives on the transformation of workplace dynamics, particularly in light of recent global changes.

"The traditional metrics of productivity are being redefined. Success in today's business environment demands both smart work and hard work - it's about maximizing impact rather than simply counting hours," he said.

Addressing the rapid advancement of artificial intelligence, Bejjani highlighted both opportunities and challenges.

"We're at a crucial juncture where AI is being shaped not just by governments or tech giants, but by users worldwide. Understanding this dynamic is essential for business leaders as we navigate the future of technology in commerce," he said.

The seminar, organised by Sharjah Asset Management as part of its commitment to fostering economic development and knowledge sharing, brought together key stakeholders from across the MENA region.

Media Contact:
Media Team
https://www.sam.ae/
Sharjah Asset Management
+97180080088

SOURCE: Sharjah Asset Management Company



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.