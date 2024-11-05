Wilmington, Delaware and Wan Chai, Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - QGP introduces new (Private Blog Network) PBN packages to help clients secure high-quality, contextual backlinks that are in alignment with Google's emphasis on relevance and value.

This latest offering comes following Google's Core Update launched on August 15, which aims to promote high-quality, useful content and reduce the visibility of overly SEO-optimized content offering little genuine value.

QGP's new PBN packages are designed to address these key SEO challenges and help clients improve SEO performance while adhering to Google's latest best practices in content creation and link-building.

Key features of the new PBN packages include:

High-quality backlinks

Contextual and natural-looking links

Flexible options

Manual content and publishing (No AI)

Footprints-protected

With the platform's latest offerings, businesses can now leverage contextual, high-quality backlinks to improve their search engine visibility and remain competitive in the evolving SEO landscape.

This new offering positions QGP as a key player in the SEO industry with its commitment to ensuring clients have access to the most effective tools to improve their rankings and visibility.

About QGP:

QGP is a leading link-building and SEO strategy consulting provider specializing in white hat link-building through guest posts, niche edicts, and homepage link strategies. With the expertise to build effective, healthy SEO campaigns, its platform has become the go-to link-building provider for various highly successful SEO training programs.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228766

SOURCE: DesignRush