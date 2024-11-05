Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - CanCambria Energy Corp (TSXV: CCEC) ("CanCambria", "CCEC", the "Corporation", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's common shares now trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange ("FSE") under the symbol "4JH", effective November 5th, 2024. The ISIN number for the common shares is CA13740E1079 and classification number ("WKN") is A3EKUB.

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest (behind only the Nasdaq and NYSE) organized exchange-trading markets in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. This European listing is expected to broaden the awareness and facilitate investment in CanCambria by European investors in major financial hubs through its Frankfurt listing.

Dr Chris Cornelius, Chairman and CEO of CanCambria, commented: "We are pleased to enhance our exposure to European investors, a key market given that our Kiskunhalas Tight-Gas Project is located in the heart of the European Union. Being listed on the FSE increases the Company's visibility in Europe, which is home to significant energy investors."

About the Frankfurt Stock Exchange

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) Is operated by Deutsche Börse AG and is based in Frankfurt, Germany. The FSE connects companies to a wide network of international investors, offering high liquidity and a transparent regulatory environment. It grants companies with access to European and global capital markets, creating significant opportunities to expand their investor base. The exchange operates several market segments, including the Prime Standard, General Standard, and Open Market (Freiverkehr), catering to companies of varying sizes and sectors, with more flexible regulatory requirements for smaller and mid-cap businesses.

About CanCambria Energy Corp

Founded by a team of industry professionals with decades of international experience, CanCambria Energy Corp was incorporated in British Columbia as a oil and natural gas exploration and production company in 2017.

For further information regarding the listing of CanCambria's shares, please refer to the Final prospectus, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca along with additional information.

For additional inquiries, please reach out to:

CAUTIONARY NOTE ON FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on expectations and projections as of the date of this press release. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, those related to the listing of CanCambria's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, the exploration and development of the Kiskunhalas Project, and the Company's broader plans and objectives.

Forward-looking statements are based on expectations, estimates, and projections as of the time of this press release. These statements are subject to various estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company at the time, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. These estimates and assumptions may prove to be incorrect, and actual results could differ from those currently projected. CanCambria makes no representation that the actual results realized in the future will be the same, in whole or in part, as those presented herein. The Company does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Exploration for hydrocarbons is a speculative venture involving substantial risk. The Company's future success in developing and expanding its resource base will depend on its ability to develop its current properties and discover or acquire new properties or prospects capable of commercial production. However, there is no assurance that the Company's future exploration and development efforts will result in the discovery or development of additional commercial accumulations of oil and natural gas.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

