Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Pineapple Financial (NYSE American: PAPL) is excited to announce Pineapple XChange 2024, a unique education and networking event designed to bring realtors and mortgage brokers together in a collaborative space for business growth and relationship building. Taking place on November 6, 2024, at Paramount Eventspace in Woodbridge, Ontario, this premier gathering will offer exclusive insights, high-impact panels, and one-on-one connections with Pineapple leadership and Canada's leading lenders.

As excitement builds for the 2025 real estate and mortgage industry, Pineapple XChange provides an invaluable opportunity for professionals to reinforce referral partnerships, exchange ideas with top voices in real estate and finance, and gain actionable insights to propel their business forward.

Event Highlights:

Keynote Presentation by Paul Baron: Esteemed owner of C21 Leading Edge and past President of the Toronto Regional Real Estate Board (TRREB), Paul Baron will deliver a market update, highlighting crucial trends and growth strategies that will impact the housing market.

Expert Panel Discussions: Industry veterans and Canada's top lenders will provide critical insights into upcoming legislative changes and evolving market dynamics, offering attendees a front-row seat to vital industry knowledge.

Lender Partner Tradeshow: An exclusive opportunity to meet and network with premier lenders and industry innovators, fostering valuable connections for mutual business success.

Agenda Highlights:

8:00 AM - 9:30 AM: Registration, Breakfast, and Tradeshow

Registration, Breakfast, and Tradeshow 9:30 AM: Opening Remarks

Opening Remarks 9:45 AM: Tech Update on Pineapple+ and Connections, led by Kendall Marin COO

Tech Update on Pineapple+ and Connections, led by Kendall Marin COO 10:45 AM: Keynote by Paul Baron, providing a 2025 housing market outlook

Keynote by Paul Baron, providing a 2025 housing market outlook 11:45 AM: Lunch and Tradeshow

Lunch and Tradeshow 1:30 PM: Lender Panel Discussion

Lender Panel Discussion 2:15 PM: "Back to 2009" with Shubha Dasgupta CEO, exploring past and present trends

"Back to 2009" with Shubha Dasgupta CEO, exploring past and present trends 3:15 PM: Top Broker Panel

Top Broker Panel 4:00 PM: Closing Remarks and Prize Draw

Join us at Pineapple XChange 2024 for an exciting day of industry expertise, collaboration, and insight-sharing, all geared towards fostering growth and seizing the opportunities of the coming year. Reserve your spot now to be part of this extraordinary experience and embark on the path to business success in 2025!

For more information and to register, CLICK HERE

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

