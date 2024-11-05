Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M4A2 | ISIN: CNE0000011R3 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Chemie
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SINOCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SINOCHEM INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
05.11.2024 14:06 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sinochem Holdings secures over $13 billion in procurement at 7th CIIE, enhancing global industrial collaboration

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) opened at the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai, China on November 5, 2024. Sinochem Holdings, one of the world's leading chemical conglomerates, participated in the event for the seventh consecutive year. Leveraging its international operations, the company organized five overseas subsidiaries for the event to deepen global industrial cooperation and share opportunities in the Chinese market.


During a dedicated signing ceremony, Sinochem Holdings secured procurement agreements with over 20 companies from more than 10 countries and regions, including Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Iraq, Japan, France, Malaysia, the US, Germany, India, Thailand, and China's Taiwan region. These agreements spanned various sectors, such as crude oil, petroleum products, high-quality chemicals, food, agricultural products, high-end intelligent equipment, technology research, and digital production services, totaling over $13.6 billion.

Sinochem Holdings emphasized its strategy of expanding diverse import channels to ensure supply chain stability. Partnerships with renowned companies such as Saudi Aramco, Kuwait Petroleum, Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Vitol Group, TotalEnergies, CHIMEI, Kao Corporation, and Sri Trang Group enabled the import of high-quality crude oil, petroleum products, methanol, engineering plastics, emulsifiers, industrial salt, and natural rubber. By collaborating with upstream energy and chemical companies, Sinochem Holdings is enhancing quality import channels to stabilize domestic supply chains.

Furthermore, Sinochem Holdings focuses on new productive forces and is committed to promoting high-quality development in domestic industries. The company has been dedicating to enhancing the business presence of its overseas subsidiaries in China, empowering domestic industries with advanced global technologies. Five participating subsidiaries-Syngenta Group (Switzerland), Adisseo (France), Elkem (Norway), KraussMaffei (Germany), and Prometeon Tyre Group (Italy)-showcased innovative technologies and solutions in areas like biotech breeding, digital agriculture, animal nutrition, new chemical materials, low-altitude economy, additive manufacturing, high-end tires, and green low-carbon technologies. These companies signed multiple supply agreements with Chinese clients at the CIIE, generating sales exceeding $1.5 billion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2543978/Sinochem_Holdings.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sinochem-holdings-secures-over-13-billion-in-procurement-at-7th-ciie-enhancing-global-industrial-collaboration-302295205.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.