Nasuni Powers Leading Consumer Brands and Retailers Ahead of Holiday Season

Household Brands Maintain a Competitive Edge, Drive Significant Customer Growth, and Enhance Productivity with Nasuni's Innovative Hybrid Cloud Solution

BOSTON, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nasuni, a leading enterprise data platform for hybrid cloud environments, is partnering with major brands in the consumer brand and retail market (such as Mattel and Patagonia) to optimize their cloud infrastructure, streamline collaboration, and reduce costs. These partnerships, many of which have been established for years, solidify Nasuni's placement as an essential technology partner for global consumer organizations looking to remain competitive and nimble in an ever-evolving market.

As retailers prepare for increased consumer demand this holiday season, the Nasuni File Data Platform is empowering brands to respond more quickly to inevitable market shifts, manage inventory more efficiently across stores and channels, and ensure that product designs, marketing materials, and other assets are easily shared and accessed in real-time across global teams. By leveraging Nasuni's global namespace, brands can centralize their data, enabling faster decision-making and accelerating the launch of new products.

"Nasuni empowers global organizations to transform their data into a strategic asset, driving faster decision-making and enabling timely product launches - which is especially vital during the high-demand holiday season," said Nick Burling, Senior Vice President of Product at Nasuni. "Our cloud solution not only enables distributed teams to collaborate seamlessly from anywhere at any time, but also eliminates IT complexity, reduces operational costs, and provides unmatched security for their most valuable assets."

Nasuni's growing roster of clients includes some of the world's top retailers and consumer brands, demonstrating the platform's ability to address critical challenges across a variety of industries:

Patagonia , consistently ranked among the U.S.'s most respected brands, uses Nasuni to accelerate its creative workflows across locations, allowing teams to collaborate more efficiently and bring products to market faster.

, consistently ranked among the U.S.'s most respected brands, uses Nasuni to accelerate its creative workflows across locations, allowing teams to collaborate more efficiently and bring products to market faster. Mattel , one of the world's largest toy manufacturers, leverages Nasuni to consolidate its IT infrastructure across 100 global sites, delivering cost savings and improving operational efficiency.

, one of the world's largest toy manufacturers, leverages Nasuni to consolidate its IT infrastructure across 100 global sites, delivering cost savings and improving operational efficiency. Crate & Barrel , a leader in home furnishings, and Williams Sonoma , an iconic kitchen and homeware retailer, rely on Nasuni to centralize design assets, ensuring smooth collaboration across locations and enhanced cybersecurity for their media libraries.

, a leader in home furnishings, and , an iconic kitchen and homeware retailer, rely on Nasuni to centralize design assets, ensuring smooth collaboration across locations and enhanced cybersecurity for their media libraries. BJ's Wholesale Club , the U.S.'s third-largest wholesaler, utilizes Nasuni's platform to streamline file management across its many outlets, allowing for real-time inventory tracking and faster response to consumer demand.

, the U.S.'s third-largest wholesaler, utilizes Nasuni's platform to streamline file management across its many outlets, allowing for real-time inventory tracking and faster response to consumer demand. Barnes & Noble, the largest bookseller in the U.S., employs Nasuni to manage its vast digital and print media assets while ensuring uniform security and compliance across its large footprint.

These brands, along with other major names like Pernod Ricard, Peter Millar, Dyson, SharkNinja, and Tommy Bahama, are tapping into Nasuni's cloud-native platform to stay agile, innovate rapidly, and streamline their operations.

"Don't be afraid of the cloud. There is technology out there that will definitely help you that has helped us, and Nasuni is one of them," said Richard Llewellyn, Director of Infrastructure at Barnes & Noble. "By going with Nasuni, we were able to eliminate all of the on-prem hardware from our data center, along with all the associated costs around maintenance and software licensing. It's a very flexible, good tool. It's definitely something you want to have in your toolbox."

For more information about Nasuni's use-cases in the retail and consumer goods industries, visit our website.

About Nasuni

Nasuni is a scalable data platform for enterprises facing an explosion of unstructured data in an AI world.

The Nasuni File Data Platform delivers effortless scale in hybrid cloud environments, enables control at the network edge, and meets the modern enterprise expectation for insight- and AI-ready data. It simplifies file data management while increasing storage access and performance. Its best-in-class file recovery protects customers against a range of cyber threats and eliminates the need for specialized backup and disaster recovery - all while cutting the cost of infrastructure by up to 65%.

Organizations worldwide rely on Nasuni, spanning across the manufacturing, construction, energy, consumer goods, and public sectors. Nasuni's corporate headquarters is located in Boston, Massachusetts, and the company delivers services to over 70 countries. For more information, visit www.nasuni.com.

Social Media Links

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nasuni

X/Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/nasuni

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nasuni

Media Contacts:

US: Kristin Concannon

Nasuni

Phone: 617 416 2873

Email: kconcannon@nasuni.com

Europe: Beth Collinson

Waters Agency

Phone: +44 (0)7591 004 738

Email: nasunipr@watersagency.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1841258/Nasuni_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nasuni-powers-leading-consumer-brands-and-retailers-ahead-of-holiday-season-302293822.html