DirectSens, a pioneer in next generation biosensor technology, announces the acquisition of its LactoSens® technology by Kerry Group, a global leader in taste and nutrition. The acquisition of LactoSens® reflects DirectSens' success in developing end-to-end biosensor solutions and represents a move by Kerry Group to complement its offering in lactase enzymes. As an indispensable analytical tool, LactoSens® will work alongside Kerry Group's ingredient solutions, enabling a more integrated offering for food manufacturers.

LactoSens®, Industry Gold Standard Biosensor Kit. Developed and manufactured by DirectSens in Vienna, AUSTRIA, DirectSens GmbH 2024

"We're excited to bring LactoSens® into Kerry Group's portfolio to add a new element to our offering, as we fully integrate LactoSens® into our broader solutions for the food and beverage industry." Ronan Moloney, Vice President Enzymes, Kerry Group

Proven track record with global success of LactoSens®

Since its introduction, 8 years ago, LactoSens® has become the industry's preferred solution for fast, accurate, and cost-effective lactose detection. It is widely used in food and beverage manufacturing, enabling producers to meet stringent regulatory requirements while running their processes efficiently. Its real-time analysis capabilities give manufacturers a competitive edge, solidifying LactoSens® as a market leader.

DirectSens' Market-Leading Enzyme Engineering and BioSensor technology

For DirectSens, this acquisition proves the market value of its biosensor technology. "This deal underscores the quality of our biosensor technology and manufacturing capabilities. We will continue to execute on our vision to develop and deliver fast and precise biosensor solutions for key analytes to the global marketplace." said Dr. Christoph Sygmund, CEO of DirectSens.

As the trusted contract manufacturer, DirectSens will continue to ensure the high-quality production of LactoSens®, upholding the product's established market reputation. This acquisition reinforces DirectSens' position as a key innovator in the biosensor industry. Excited by this success, the DirectSens team, with its dedicated and passionate individuals, is looking forward to continuing to create new products such as OatSens®, LactaZyme®, XPressGT®, and to foster collaborations with valued partners.

About DirectSens

DirectSens was founded in 2013 in Vienna, Austria, as a biotech company. Specializing in the development of biosensors, DirectSens provides innovative bioanalytical solutions. Press release.

About Kerry Group

Kerry Group is a world leader in taste and nutrition, serving the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. With a commitment to innovation, Kerry Group helps its customers create sustainable, delicious, and healthy products for consumers worldwide. See related Press release.

