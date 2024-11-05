TLens and TWedge Product and Application Demonstrations Featured in Executive Suite

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) will showcase how the company's tunable optics technology delivers 'the human eye experience' through a wide variety of TLens products and TWedge wobulator technology and application demonstrations at the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) CES event, January 7-10, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Located in its executive suite at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel, the company will display several functional demos delivering fast, accurate, auto-focus images for AR/MR, consumer, healthcare, industrial/machine vision, smartphone and wearables end customer equipment. For more information, visit https://bit.ly/3OdOZdq

"CES is the world's most powerful technology event, and we are excited to highlight the broad adoption of our technology in our customer's products," said Dr. Øyvind Isaksen, CEO of poLight ASA. "In our increasingly AI-driven world, human eye-based vision and images are becoming increasingly important in order to deliver accurate, real-time experiences. Just as we witnessed in the early programming days of computers, visual AI functionality is only as good as the images it receives. poLight's tunable optics is the best technology that delivers such 'human eye experience'."

In addition to end equipment demonstrations, poLight will also feature several leading TLens Add-On/Add-In camera modules and a wide variety of design tools and resources enabling customers to quickly move from camera system design proof-of-concept to mass production. The company's TWedge wobulation pixel-shifting micro display demonstration kit will also be available for customer evaluation.

The poLight team invites you to visit our executive suite at the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel to meet with executives and product experts to discuss how we can best support your camera/imaging and microdisplay development needs. Contact info@polight.com to schedule a meeting.

About poLight ASA

poLight ASA (OSE: PLT) offers a patented, proprietary tunable optics technology, starting with its first product, TLens which replicates "the human eye" experience in autofocus cameras used in devices such as smartphones, wearables, barcode scanners, machine vision systems and various medical equipment. poLight's TLens enables better system performance and new user experiences due to benefits such as extremely fast focus, small footprint, no magnetic interference, low power consumption and constant field of view. poLight is based in Horten, Norway, with employees in Finland, France, UK, US, China, Taiwan, Japan, and the Philippines. For more information, please visit https://www.polight.com

