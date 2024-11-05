The index provides diversified exposure to Brazilian Treasury bonds as interest rates continue to rise

MarketVector IndexesTM ("MarketVector") has licensed its MarketVector Brazil Treasury 760 Day Target Duration Index to Investo, supporting the launch of an innovative fixed-income ETF designed for the Brazilian market. This licensing marks MarketVector's debut in Brazil's fixed-income sector, furthering its commitment to offering highly targeted index solutions for the Brazilian investment landscape.

"With the launch of LFTB11, we reinforce our commitment to innovating in the market with solutions aligned to the current economic dynamics, offering a simple and efficient way to solve a dilemma faced by many investors who, when balancing their fixed-income portfolios, are uncertain about how much to allocate to Selic-linked bonds versus IPCA-linked bonds," emphasizes Cauê Mançanares, CEO and founder of Investo.

"Our partnership with Investo on the LFTB11 ETF brings Brazilian investors access to a unique structured bond portfolio that provides transparency and flexibility for today's dynamic economic climate," said Steven Schoenfeld, CEO of MarketVector. "The methodology of our MVLFTB index ensures an adaptive strategy that aims to both protect against inflation and to optimize prospective long-term returns," he added.

