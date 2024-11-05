Software solution empowers Stratasys customers with real-time insights and enhanced connectivity for maximizing uptime

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), will unveil its GrabCAD® IoT Platform at Formnext 2024, a solution designed to transform how customers manage their 3D printing operations and optimize additive manufacturing productivity. Formnext will be held in Frankfurt, November 19-22.

The GrabCAD® IoT Platform is immediately available to Stratasys customers with GrabCAD® Streamline Pro workgroup software, with new PolyJet J3/J5 Series printers and from Stratasys Customer Support. The solution is planned to be rolled out to other technologies in the future.

The new GrabCAD IoT Platform delivers rich new standards-based IoT-enabled capabilities that digitally transform customer interactions with Stratasys' suite of 3D printers, software, and services.

Key features in GrabCAD Streamline Pro enabled by the GrabCAD IoT Platform include:

In GrabCAD Streamline Pro, the GrabCAD® IoT Platform introduces Stratasys' next generation printer connectivity to provide comprehensive real-time data collection and monitoring to optimize operational efficiency.

The GrabCAD® IoT Platform enhances Stratasys Customer Support capabilities through powerful remote diagnostics and monitoring features. This connectivity enables support teams to quickly analyze printer data and conduct remote troubleshooting, significantly reducing resolution times and minimizing printer downtime.

Real-time Data and Monitoring: Customers can access real-time data with GrabCAD® Streamline Pro on their printer fleet, enabling support engineers to address issues before they disrupt production.

Data-driven Insights: The platform integrates technologies that allow operators to make data-driven decisions, ensuring quicker problem resolution and enhanced uptime. This preventative maintenance capability creates opportunities to address issues before they happen.

Comprehensive Fleet Management: The GrabCAD IoT Platform provides a new standards-based approach (MTConnect) that allows customers to monitor and manage all Stratasys printers within their connected and digital manufacturing environment, resulting in better connectivity and remote diagnostics.

"The GrabCAD IoT Platform with GrabCAD Streamline Pro, or even standalone with Stratasys Customer Support, represents a significant leap forward in our digital transformation journey," said Rich Garrity, Chief Commercial Business Officer at Stratasys. "Using a single standards-based IoT platform for all Stratasys printers rather than multiple bespoke printer technology specific IoT solutions, we're not just improving individual printer performance we're transforming how our customers interact with and benefit from their entire Stratasys ecosystem."

The launch of the GrabCAD IoT Platform in GrabCAD Streamline Pro and standalone for connected service from Stratasys Customer Support comes as the additive manufacturing industry continues to embrace digital transformation. Stratasys has been at the forefront of this shift offering connected Industry 4.0 solutions for over 15 years, helping its customers leverage IoT and integrate AI to enhance their operations. The platform is a testament to Stratasys' dedication to advancing the state of the art of what is possible in additive manufacturing.

For more information about the GrabCAD Streamline Pro and Stratasys Customer Support powered by the GrabCAD IoT Platform, visit www.stratasys.com. Attendees at Formnext are invited to learn more at the Stratasys booth (Hall 12.1, Booth D121).

About Stratasys

Stratasys is leading the global shift to additive manufacturing with innovative 3D printing solutions for industries such as aerospace, automotive, consumer products, and healthcare. Through smart and connected 3D printers, polymer materials, a software ecosystem, and parts on demand, Stratasys solutions deliver competitive advantages at every stage in the product value chain. The world's leading organizations turn to Stratasys to transform product design, bring agility to manufacturing and supply chains, and improve patient care.

To learn more about Stratasys, visit www.stratasys.com, the Stratasys blog, X/Twitter, LinkedIn, or Facebook. Stratasys reserves the right to utilize any of the foregoing social media platforms, including Stratasys' websites, to share material, non-public information pursuant to the SEC's Regulation FD. To the extent necessary and mandated by applicable law, Stratasys will also include such information in its public disclosure filings.

Stratasys, GrabCAD, Streamline Pro, PolyJet, J5 Series and J3 Series are trademarks or registered trademarks of Stratasys Ltd. and/or its affiliates. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statement

The statements in this press release relating to Stratasys' beliefs regarding the benefits consumers will experience from using the GrabCAD® IoT Platform, its time of general ability and other statements in this press release are forward-looking statements reflecting management's current expectations and beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on current information that is, by its nature, subject to rapid and even abrupt change. Due to risks and uncertainties associated with Stratasys' business, actual results could differ materially from those projected or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the degree of our success at introducing new or improved products and solutions that gain market share; the degree of growth of the 3D printing market generally; the impact of potential shifts in the prices or margins of the products that we sell or services that we provide, including due to a shift towards lower-margin products or services; the impact of competition and new technologies; potential further charges against earnings that we could be required to take due to impairment of additional goodwill or other intangible assets; to the extent of our success at successfully consummating acquisitions or investments in new businesses, technologies, products or services; potential changes in our management and board of directors; global market, political and economic conditions, and in the countries in which we operate in particular; risks related to infringement of our intellectual property rights by others or infringement of others' intellectual property rights by us; the extent of our success at maintaining our liquidity and financing our operations and capital needs; the impact of tax regulations on our results of operations and financial condition; and other risk factors set forth under the caption "Risk Factors" in Stratasys' most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on March 11th, 2024. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the various disclosures made throughout our 2023 Annual Report and our other reports filed with or furnished to the SEC, which are designed to advise interested parties of the risks and factors that may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects. Any guidance provided, and other forward-looking statements made, in this press release are made as of the date hereof, and Stratasys undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

