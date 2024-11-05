PureSquare: PureVPN and TP-Link Join Forces to Streamline VPN Setup for Home and Office Networks

ROAD TOWN, VIRGIN ISLANDS (BRITISH) / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / PureVPN, a leading VPN service, has partnered with TP-Link, a global consumer and business networking products provider, to simplify online security for millions of users worldwide.

This partnership integrates PureVPN's technology directly into TP-Link's router products, making it easier than ever for users to secure their personal and business networks with advanced encryption and privacy features.

"Traditionally, configuring a VPN on a router can be complex, requiring users to navigate through technical settings, firmware updates, and multiple configuration steps," said Ali Khan, Head of Product at PureVPN. "This integration eliminates that complexity. Now, VPN functionality comes pre-configured on TP-Link devices, providing one-click protection from the moment the device is set up."

Why This Partnership Matters for TP-Link Users

With the number of IoT devices expected to surge to 40 billion by 2030, according to IoT Analytics, and an alarming 98% of IoT traffic being unencrypted, as reported by Palo Alto Networks, the urgency to secure home and office networks has never been greater. Every new device connected to a network introduces potential vulnerabilities, and managing these threats can be challenging and time-consuming for users.

PureVPN's partnership with TP-Link addresses this issue head-on by providing built-in encryption and privacy protection without the need for additional software installation or manual setup. Users can easily enable VPN protection on TP-Link devices by logging into their VPN account and selecting their preferred server.

How Consumers Benefit From This Collaboration

Protection from cyberthreats: PureVPN's AES 256-bit encryption makes it difficult for hackers to intercept and exploit sensitive data transmitted through the network, thus safeguarding users from various online threats, including data theft and unauthorized access. Privacy from ISPs and third parties: Many Internet Service Providers (ISPs) monitor user activities and throttle bandwidth based on usage patterns. PureVPN's stringent no-log policy ensures user privacy, while the encrypted connection helps prevent ISP throttling, improving speeds for streaming, gaming, and other high-bandwidth activities. Seamless user experience: PureVPN's integration with TP-Link operates across computers, mobile devices, game consoles, and even IoT devices that cannot install VPN clients, enabling users to enjoy a secure online environment. Access to global content: TP-Link users can tap into PureVPN's network of 6,000+ secure VPN servers in over 65 countries, enabling them to circumvent regional barriers and access global content securely.

About PureSquare

PureSquare is a leading cybersecurity company dedicated to building a safer digital world for all. Guided by our philosophy, "We know tech, we build tech," we are committed to delivering cutting-edge solutions that ensure privacy, security, and peace of mind for individuals, families, and businesses.

About TP-Link

TP-Link Systems Inc. is a leading global provider of reliable networking devices and smart home products. Serving customers in over 170 countries, it is consistently ranked as the world's top provider of WiFi devices and is dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that enhance connectivity and improve everyday life.

