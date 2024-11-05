Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Glow Lifetech Corp. (CSE: GLOW) (OTC Pink: GLWLF) (FSE: 9DO) ("Glow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the "Offering") of up to 18,000,000 units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for total gross proceeds of up to $900,000, and issue up to 11,820,000 common shares ("Shares") in settlement of up to $591,000 in debt at a deemed price of $0.05 per Share (the "Debt Settlement").

Each Unit issued under the Offering will consist of one Share and one half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each full Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share ("Warrant Share") for a period of eighteen months following the closing of the Offering, at an exercise price of $0.07 per Warrant Share.

The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for general working capital purposes. All securities issued in connection with the Offering and the Debt Settlement will be subject to a four month and one day hold as required under applicable securities laws. The board of directors of the Company has determined that it is in the best interests of the Company to settle outstanding debts through the issuance of the Shares in order to preserve the company's cash for working capital.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. Persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) except pursuant to an available exemption under the 1933 Act and compliance with, or exemption from, applicable U.S. state securities laws.

About Glow Lifetech Corp

Glow Lifetech is a Canadian-based biotechnology company focused on producing nutraceutical and cannabinoid-based products with dramatically enhanced bioavailability, absorption and effectiveness. Glow has a groundbreaking, plant-based MyCell Technology® delivery system, which transforms poorly absorbed natural compounds into enhanced water-compatible concentrates that unlock the full healing potential of the valuable compounds.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the proposed Debt Settlement, including the amount and completion thereof and statements regarding the Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the Offering and Debt Settlement described in this news release will be completed on the terms described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

