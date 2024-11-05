

Classification of First Berlin Equity Research GmbH to The Platform Group AG

Company Name: The Platform Group AG ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1



Reason for the research: Aufnahme der Coverage Recommendation: Buy

from: 05.11.2024

Target price: 16,00 Euro

Target price on sight of: 12 Monate

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Alexander Rihane



First Berlin Equity Research hat am 05.11.2024 die Coverage von The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1) aufgenommen. Analyst Alexander Rihane stuft die Aktie mit einem BUY-Rating ein, bei einem Kursziel von EUR 16,00.

Zusammenfassung:

The Platform Group (TPG) ist ein Besitzer und Betreiber von über 25 E-Commerce Plattformen. Das Unternehmen hat bewiesen, dass es sowohl eigene Plattformen entwickeln als auch akquirierte Plattformen in das eigene Plattform-Modell integrieren kann. Akquisitionen werden optimiert und repositioniert, um stärkeres Wachstum und höhere Margen zu erzielen. Basierend auf der selbstentwickelten E-Commerce-Software, die durch TPG's Know-how im Einzelhandel geprägt ist, beherrscht TPG die komplette E-Commerce-Wertschöpfungskette und ist damit ein Full-Service-Anbieter für E-Commerce. Daraus ergibt sich ein attraktives Angebot für Händler, ihre Plattformen als digitalen Vertriebskanal zu nutzen. Wir sehen viel Spielraum für weiteres organisches Wachstum, da der Marktanteil von TPGs Plattformen noch gering ist. Weitere Akquisitionen sind ein wichtiger zweiter Werttreiber, da die Preise der Akquisitionsziele weiterhin attraktiv sind und deutlich unter der aktuellen Bewertung von TPG liegen. Wir sehen TPG auf einem guten Weg, sowohl organisch als auch anorganisch zu wachsen und durch die Netzwerkeffekte, die die Ökonomie von Plattformen prägen, die Margen zu steigern. Eine solide Bilanz und ein starker freier Cashflow runden diesen interessanten Investment Case ab. Unser DCF-Modell deutet auf eine erhebliche Unterbewertung hin. Wir nehmen die Coverage mit einer Kaufempfehlung und einem Kursziel von EUR16 auf.



First Berlin Equity Research on 05.11.2024 initiated coverage on The Platform Group AG (ISIN: DE000A2QEFA1). Analyst Alexander Rihane placed a BUY rating on the stock, with a EUR 16.00 price target.

Abstract:

The Platform Group (TPG) owns and operates over 25 e-commerce platforms. The company has a proven track record of developing its own platforms as well as acquiring existing platforms, which it successfully integrates into its platform model. Acquisitions are streamlined and repositioned to achieve stronger growth and higher margins. Based on proprietary e-commerce software, which builds on TPG's own retail DNA, TPG commands the complete e-commerce value chain, making the company a full-service provider for e-commerce. This results in an attractive value proposition for merchants to use its platforms as a digital sales channel. We see plenty of scope for further organic growth as the market share of TPG's platforms is still low. Further acquisitions are an important second value driver, as acquisition target prices remain attractive and well below TPG's current valuation. We see TPG on a path to grow both organically and inorganically and increase margins by exploiting the network effects inherent in platform economics. A solid balance sheet and strong free cash flow generation make this intriguing investment case all the more attractive. Our DCF model suggests a significant undervaluation. We initiate coverage with a Buy rating and a EUR16 price target.



