Greenliant High Endurance NVMe SSDs on Display at electronica 2024



05.11.2024

Greenliant High Endurance NVMe SSDs on Display at electronica 2024

SANTA CLARA, CALIF. and MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 05, 2024 - Greenliant will show its new high endurance EX Series NVMe ArmourDrive M.2 2242 / 2280 and NANDrive ball grid array (BGA) solid state drives (SSDs) at electronica 2024, Munich, Germany, November 12-15, in hall C4, booth 359. Operating at fast read/write speeds and extreme temperatures (-40 to +95 degrees Celsius), these products are ideal for high transactional and mission critical applications requiring data storage able to withstand demanding environments.

Greenliant EX Series SSDs designed with EnduroSLC technology offer the highest endurance-up to 400K program-erase (P/E) cycles-and superior data retention for write intensive workloads. For the highest levels of data protection, Greenliant NVMe SSDs support AES-256 hardware encryption, Hardware Crypto Erase (HCE) and Secure Erase.

In addition to the new high endurance, high performance NVMe SSDs, Greenliant's portfolio of industrial data storage products includes eMMC, PATA, SATA interface NANDrive SSDs, SATA M.2 2242 / 2280, mSATA, SATA 2.5" ArmourDrive SSDs, SD / microSD ArmourDrive memory cards and high-capacity NVMe U.2, SATA 2.5" SSDs. Available in 1-bit-per-cell (SLC) or 3-bit-per-cell (TLC) 3D NAND configurations and a wide range of capacities, Greenliant products offer customers flexibility in finding solid state storage solutions for their embedded systems.

Visit Greenliant at its distribution partner, Macnica ATD Europe's booth C4-359. Technical experts will be available to discuss how Greenliant's products meet the data storage requirements for aerospace, defense, industrial, networking and transportation applications.

About Greenliant

By leveraging more than 30 years of solid state storage design expertise, Greenliant is dedicated to developing durable, reliable and secure storage solutions for embedded and industrial enterprise systems. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley with product development centers in Santa Clara, Beijing, Shanghai, Xiamen and Hsinchu. https://www.greenliant.com

