Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV: GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce that David Martin, VP Exploration for Great Atlantic, will be attending and representing the Company at the Newfoundland and Labrador Mineral Resources Review 2024 Conference during November 5th to 8th in St. John's, NL The conference will be held at the Delta Hotels St. John's Conference Centre and is a joint venture of the Newfoundland and Labrador Branch of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM NL) and the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.





Quartz vein with visible gold in drill hole GP-24-157

(JMZ - Golden Promise Gold Property)



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/3027/228849_6ba30ced747a2923_002full.jpg

Great Atlantic has mineral licences in various regions of Newfoundland with an exploration focus on gold, silver, tungsten, copper, lead and zinc. The Company's flagship project is the Golden Promise Gold Project, located in central Newfoundland (100% owned by Golden Promise Mines Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of Great Atlantic). The Project hosts gold being quartz veins and vein systems, the most advanced being the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ). Great Atlantic reported a National Instrument 43-101 compliant inferred resource estimate during late 2018 for the JMZ of 357,500 tonnes at 10.4 grams / tonne (g/t) gold (119,900 ounces of gold - uncapped) (see the Company's news release of December 6, 2018).

Great Atlantic has completed eight diamond drill holes during 2024 at the JMZ of which seven holes intersected quartz veins with visible gold (see news releases at the Company's website).

Great Atlantic's management team would like to invite shareholders, potential investors, brokers, analysts, and interested parties to meet with David Martin during the conference to discuss the Company's Atlantic Canada Properties.

We look forward to seeing you at the conference.

On Behalf of the board of directors

"Christopher R Anderson"

About Great Atlantic Resources Corp.: Great Atlantic Resources Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. Great Atlantic is currently surging forward building the company utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Gold, Copper, Zinc, Nickel, Cobalt, Antimony and Tungsten.

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include exploitation and exploration successes, continued availability of financing, and general economic, market or business conditions.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Great Atlantic Resource Corp.

888 Dunsmuir Street - Suite 888, Vancouver, B.C., V6C 3K4

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228849

SOURCE: Great Atlantic Resources Corp.