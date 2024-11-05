World's largest storage procurement process is underway in Saudi Arabia for 2 GW/ 8 GWh of storage. From ESS News The Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) has begun qualifying bidders for an enormous undertaking of four grid-scale battery projects totaling 8 GWh of storage capacity across the Kingdom. The projects mark the first phase of Saudi Arabia's battery storage program, designed to support its goal of 50% renewable energy by 2030. Each 500 MW facility will operate for four hours, providing 2,000 MWh of total power capacity, said the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC). To keep reading, ...

