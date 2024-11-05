European Chips Skills Academy Unveils Comprehensive Skills Strategy to Boost Competitiveness of Semiconductor Ecosystem

BRUSSELS, Nov. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The European Chips Skills Academy (ECSA) , an EU-funded initiative coordinated by SEMI, today announced the publication of the Skills Strategy report by DECISION Etudes & Conseil that outlines the strategic approaches required to tackle Europe's growing talent shortage in the semiconductor sector. The report provides critical insights into the industry's workforce demand and supply, while outlining methods to address the talent gap by 2030.

With increasing demand for chips and the investments from the EU Chips Act beginning to gain traction, the semiconductor industry is expected to experience substantial growth in the coming years. The report shows a projected employment annual growth rate of 5% by 2030, with more than 271,000 job openings expected over the forecast period. However, the current pipeline of graduates is not growing at a sufficient rate to match this growth. The report predicts a shortage of over 75,000 technical jobs across key areas such as hardware and software engineering, technicians, and data specialists.

Despite Europe producing over 1.1 million STEM graduates in 2022 and 320,000 in semiconductor related fields of study, only 6% of European STEM graduates are expected to enter the semiconductor industry. With many of these graduates opting for engineering careers in unrelated domains or positions beyond traditional engineering sectors, it is essential for Europe to respond to solve the talent gap.

ECSA's Skills Strategy recommends both short- and long-term solutions. In the short-term, Europe should optimize the existing labor supply by improving EU-wide mobility, simplifying visa processes for non-EU workers, and reskilling current employees to meet evolving needs.

"Strategic communications campaigns will be pivotal in driving long-term growth in student interest in semiconductor-related disciplines," said Laith Altimime, President of SEMI Europe. "The influx of STEM graduates into the sector is heavily shaped by the industry's ability to project a compelling image, further enhancing its attractiveness as a desirable and innovative field for emerging talent."

"Collaboration between education and industry needs to be strengthened to meet the long-term demand of the industry," said Raphaël Beaujeu, Senior Consultant at DECISION Etudes & Conseil. "Aligning the academic curricula with the needs of the sector will ensure a sustainable pipeline of skilled workers that can drive innovation and productivity in Europe."

Initiatives such as ECSA are well positioned to help address the talent gap by offering relevant training with input from industry. The wide network of companies involved with the ECSA aid in promoting STEM careers and ensuring a diverse workforce.

With the semiconductor industry at the core of global digital transformation, Europe's ability to close the skills gap in its ecosystem will be crucial in maintaining competitiveness on the global stage.

About SEMI

SEMI® is the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management, and other programs. Our SEMICON® expositions and events, technology communities, standards, and market intelligence help advance our members' business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services, and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org , contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.

About ECSA

The European Chips Skills Academy is an innovative alliance of 18 partners across Europe, working together to bridge the skills gap in the semiconductor sector. Through the development of decentralized education programs and fostering collaboration between industry and academia, ECSA aims to cultivate the next generation of semiconductor professionals essential for Europe's technological leadership.

