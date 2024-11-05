AMC Health Receives Expanded FDA Clearance for Advanced Virtual Care and Risk Prediction Technology

Predicated on an unrivaled trove of millions of data points amassed over 20 years, these AI tools accurately predict near-term risk of ED, all-cause hospitalization, or death sans mitigation.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / AMC Health is proud to announce that its virtual care and clinical decision support solution has received its third FDA 510(k) clearance, recognized as a Class II software medical device. This new clearance represents AMC's most comprehensive approval yet, covering both the clinician dashboard and the patient mobile app. AMC Health is one of the few virtual monitoring and care software solutions to earn this designation.

AMC Health's solution is cleared for hospital-level, acute-care-at-home use, as well as for continuous monitoring with devices like continuous glucose monitors and other wearables. Most notably, this Class II clearance allows AMC to introduce its proprietary, machine-learning-based risk prediction algorithms, which accurately predict the risk of emergency department visits, hospitalizations, or death, sans mitigation. These predictions are based on over 20 years of data from hundreds of millions of real-time patient interactions, leveraging the latest AI technology to help reduce costly hospitalizations and re-admissions, a key focus area for HEDIS measures.

"Our data science team is doing groundbreaking work with our unprecedented trove of real-time and other data, and this is only the beginning," said AMC Health's Chief Analytics Officer, Jon Shankman. "Gaining this clearance from the FDA is a testament to the high standards to which we hold ourselves and to the meticulous quality of work we deliver to our partners. Equally important, our advanced analytics encompass precursors to chronic disease status, thus enabling pro-active planning for HEDIS Quality Measures and Risk Adjustment."

By meeting the rigorous standards set by the FDA, AMC Health reinforces its commitment to providing safe and effective virtual care solutions. Along with its HITRUST certification, AMC Health ensures the highest levels of security and compliance, giving health plans confidence in managing vulnerable populations in today's regulatory environment.

About AMC Health

AMC Health focuses on advanced care throughout every step of the patient journey, delivering whole-person care that addresses medical, mental, and social needs. By leveraging virtual care and real-time data, AMC Health provides actionable insights that help improve patient outcomes and quality, reduce costs, increase reimbursement, and expand access to care. With over two decades of experience, AMC Health partners with health plans, health systems, and other leading healthcare organizations, including the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, to deliver impactful, data-driven solutions.

Contact Information

Gary Feiner

Director of Marketing

hello@amchealth.com

(877) 262-2240

SOURCE: AMC Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.