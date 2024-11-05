Southern ITS International, Inc.: Gen7 Health and NueHee Partner to Provide Virtual Care Platform

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Gen7 Health and NueHee are pleased to announce that they have signed an agreement whereby Gen7 Health will provide management services to NueHee and assist in bringing NueHee's innovative nutritional and dietetics digital health platform to the market.

NueHee is the first of its kind healthtech company with an innovation in access to care, addressing the care gap to ancillary services starting with nutrition and dietetics as a service in the fragmented outpatient ecosystem.

NueHee is a virtual care platform designed to meet the growing demand for ancillary services in outpatient care. NueHee's initial focus is on delivering nutrition and dietetics services via credentialed dietitians, seamlessly integrating into the existing workflows of practices and medical groups. NueHee helps providers offer nutrition services that improve patient outcomes, particularly for chronic diseases influenced by diet, that account for close to 70% of conditions.

Gen7 Health is a company designed to foster innovation, optimize operations, and drive growth across the healthcare sector. Gen7 combines strategic insight, advanced technology, and seasoned expertise to develop and support businesses that are transforming healthcare.

"The collaboration with NueHee is based on our shared vision to provide innovative solutions and offer convenient access to personalized healthcare, including nutritional services", said Dave Szandzik, Gen7 Health's Managing Partner.

"With Gen7 Health's management expertise, and NueHee at the forefront of health and wellness, great things are ahead, and we are proud to partner with Gen7 Health" said NueHee's Co-Founder, Kumaravel Perumalsamy, MD.

About Gen7 Health

Gen7 Health, a subsidiary of Southern ITS International, Inc., drives the growth of businesses and technologies that are transforming the healthcare industry. With our strategic insight and industry expertise, we are at the forefront of health and wellness, developing solutions that anticipate and seize emerging opportunities. For more information, visit gen7health.com .

Southern ITS International, Inc. the holding company of Gen7 Health, operates through its subsidiary companies across diverse sectors, each with a strategic focus, including oil and gas exploration, clothing, consumer beverages, and e-commerce fulfillment. Our goal is to expand and strengthen our portfolio of successful businesses.

As a holding company, Southern ITS International actively seeks opportunities to acquire stakes in both public and private companies that complement our current operations. Our mission revolves around establishing a robust Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) and Business-To-Business (B2B) network, leveraging the vast potential of e-commerce across various industries, such as manufacturing, distribution, and product sales. More information about Southern ITS International, Inc. can be found at sitsintl.com .

About NueHee

Nuehee is on a mission to transform healthcare by making essential ancillary services more accessible and integrated into everyday patient care. Driven by a vision to bridge the gaps in healthcare accessibility, especially for underserved communities, Nuehee is dedicated to empowering healthcare providers to deliver comprehensive, holistic care without the barriers of traditional infrastructure or high costs. Starting with nutrition and dietetics, we believe that every patient deserves seamless access to specialized services that can improve health outcomes, especially in the management of chronic conditions. Our goal is to create a healthcare ecosystem where innovative, patient-centered care is within reach for all, fostering a healthier, more connected world. For more information, visit nuehee.com .

