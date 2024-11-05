Vheda Health Awarded Centene's Partnership Purpose Award

Award Recognizes Vheda Health's Commitment to Excellence in Transforming Health Outcomes for Centene's Underserved Populations

COLUMBIA, MD. / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Vheda Health, a leader in virtual health engagement, is honored to announce that it has been awarded Centene's prestigious Partnership Purpose Award. The award, presented during Centene's Enterprise Procurement with Purpose Summit, recognizes Vheda Health for its exemplary commitment, collaboration, and results that have significantly impacted the lives of the members they serve.

Centene Partnership Purpose Award - Vheda Health

Initially hired to assist members with hypertension and high-risk pregnancies, Vheda Health's role has expanded to cover diabetes and congestive heart failure, demonstrating measurable success in improving health outcomes. This expansion reflects the trust Centene places in Vheda's ability to deliver on its mission of accelerating health equity for everyone by providing simple access to care from anywhere.

"We are deeply honored to receive Centene's Partnership Purpose Award," said Shameet Luhar, CEO of Vheda Health, "a recognition affirming our team's dedication and passion for the people we are so humbled to serve each and every day. We look forward to continuing this impactful partnership, getting us one step closer to Vheda's vision of creating the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best life."

Vheda Health remains committed to delivering exceptional service through its innovative model that is accelerating member engagement, delivering positive ROI, and improving health outcomes.

Click here to read the Centene announcement.

About Vheda Health

Vheda Health is the leader in virtual health engagement for health plans supporting underserved populations. With over a decade of experience, our turnkey chronic care and maternal health programs create a digital extension to your care management team that delivers an outstanding 84%-member engagement and an average 3:1 return on investment. The most trusted government payors partner with Vheda Health to create the best healthcare experience that empowers people to live their best lives. For more information, please visit vheda.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

