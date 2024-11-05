Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 05.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
300% Aktienanstieg war nur der Vorgeschmack – Warum diese Kupferstory noch besser wird!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143D6 | ISIN: US8522341036 | Ticker-Symbol: SQ3
Tradegate
05.11.24
16:45 Uhr
66,19 Euro
-0,65
-0,97 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOCK INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOCK INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,2766,4016:47
66,2666,3916:47
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Evexi Technology: Evexi Launches Self Ordering Kiosk App in Square App Marketplace to Provide an All-in-One Solution for in Store Digital Menu Boards and Integrated Self-Service Kiosks

Evexi, the innovative digital signage content management platform, today announced the launch of its integration with Square, the technology company that makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / With this integration, Square sellers are able to offer a seamless self-ordering experience to customers through a range of interactive kiosks and tablets, fully integrated with their existing digital signage menu boards running on Evexi. This integration increases revenues, reduces wait times and improves the overall customer experience.

"We are excited to launch our self-ordering kiosk app," said Andrew Broster, CEO at Evexi. "By partnering with Square, we provide our existing clients that already use Evexi to manage their digital menu boards, the option to manage their self-service kiosks from the same application. With our recent entry into the USA market and this exciting partnership, we are actively seeking USA based Evexi Approved Reseller partners."

Key features of the Evexi self-ordering kiosk app include:

User Friendly Interface: Easy for customers to navigate and place orders.

Secure Payments: Integrated with Square for trusted and secure transactions.

Customizable options: Tailored to meet the specific needs of various businesses.

Real time analytics: Provides valuable insights into customer behaviour and sales performance.

Evexi's new app is designed to benefit a wide range of industries, from restaurants and cafes to retail stores and service providers. By adopting this technology, businesses can reduce wait times, increase order accuracy, and ultimately drive higher customer satisfaction.

For more information about the Evexi self-ordering kiosk app and how it can transform your business, visit https://www.evexi.technology/square or contact Andrew Broster at a.broster@evexi.technology

About Evexi

Evexi is a leading digital signage content management platform that helps businesses create and manage engaging visual content. Our solutions are designed to enhance customer engagement and drive business growth. With a commitment to innovation and excellence, Evexi continues to develop cutting-edge technologies that meet the evolving needs of our clients.

About Square

Square makes commerce and financial services easy and accessible with its integrated ecosystem of commerce solutions. Square offers purpose-built software to run complex restaurant, retail, and professional services operations, versatile e-commerce tools, embedded financial services and banking products, buy now, pay later functionality through Afterpay, staff management and payroll capabilities, and much more - all of which work together to save sellers time and effort. Millions of sellers across the globe trust Square to power their business and help them thrive in the economy. For more information, visit www.squareup.com.

Contact Information

Andrew Broster
Founder
a.broster@evexi.technology
+44 7917851379

SOURCE: Evexi

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.