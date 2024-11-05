Epomaker Inc: Epomaker Announces Grand 11.11 Shopping Fiesta for Cherished Supporters

In Celebration of This Major Promotional Event, Epomaker Seeks to Convey Heartfelt Gratitude to All Customers Through Engaging Activities

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / With the 11.11 big sale promotion approaching, Epomaker is pleased to announce its comprehensive event plan. This initiative has been designed to provide customers with exceptional offers and enhance the shopping experience. The festivities kicked off at the end of October and will continue throughout November. It is divided into three parts: the pre-launch event, the main sale launch, and the post-sale festival.

From October 25th to November 3rd, Epomaker hosted a pre-launch event featuring a Celebration Giveaway and Early Bird Gift Card Promotions. This effort sought to generate excitement and foster anticipation for the official activities, gradually ramping up everyone's enthusiasm for the upcoming event. The Main Sale Launch officially began on November 4th and will run until November 17th. During this period, participants can spin the lucky wheel once daily to win prizes.

In recognition of the enthusiasm surrounding these activities, Epomaker takes pride in providing memorable experiences that reflect its gratitude and commitment to customer satisfaction. From November 4th to 10th, the first Fun Week is being held, featuring four waves of activities. The No Trick Just Sale event offers discounts of up to 50% for lucky consumers. The Mysterious Box activity also enhances the shopping experience and boosts excitement. User feedback is essential to Epomaker, as the brand is dedicated to serving its community and listening to their needs. During this time, random codes ranging from $5 to $20 will be dropped in the Epomaker discord community to thank users for their support. Additionally, by leaving a message about their first Epomaker product in new orders, three lucky winners will receive a 15% discount. There will be plenty of surprises and great deals.

From November 11th to 17th, different offers will be available every other day. First, there will be surprise bundled products from Epomaker, featuring a full set of keyboard equipment at the best price. Then, on November 13th, all orders ending with '3' will receive an exclusive 50% discount code for select products. On the 15th, orders for designated products may qualify for free shipping, and on the 17th, all orders will receive a complimentary gift from Epomaker.

As the promotional period concludes, the final phase is the post-sale festival. Numerous surprises are in store to create an immersive promotional experience. From November 1st to 30th, simply share your purchased Epomaker products on social media for a chance to win a $10 voucher.

This is more than just a promotional event, it's a vibrant celebration of community engagement. Epomaker consistently puts user needs first, committed to delivering high-quality, affordable and customizable keyboards, catering to every individual's unique preferences. Attention to Epomaker's official website and social media channels will facilitate awareness of the upcoming opportunities and events.

