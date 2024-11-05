Anzeige
05.11.2024
Petro Cohen, P.C.: Petro Cohen Announces New Trustees to Atlantic County Bar Foundation

NORTHFIELD, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Petro Cohen, P.C., a New Jersey law firm practicing in personal injury, workers' compensation, and employment law, announced that Partners Richard Gaeckle and Michael Veneziani were installed as Trustees to the Atlantic County Bar Foundation (ACBF). The ACBF aims to foster and promote awareness, understanding, appreciation, and knowledge of the law and the legal system within the Atlantic County community. Its mission includes supporting scholarships for law students who are past, present, or future residents of Atlantic County and developing programs to address existing legal or law-related needs in the community.

Gaeckle brings over 20 years of litigation and trial experience to his role. He handles personal injury cases, including automobile accidents, slip and falls, dog bites, construction accidents, and wrongful death claims. Gaeckle graduated from New York Law School, where he was a Law Review Articles Editor and earned the honor of becoming a LEED Accredited Professional. He is known for his dedication to his clients and a commitment to sustainable and environmentally responsible practices.

Veneziani is a partner at Petro Cohen with over 15 years of legal experience. He specializes in personal injury cases, including motor vehicle accidents, slip and falls, construction accidents, dog bites, and premises liability. Veneziani earned his Juris Doctor degree from Widener University School of Law and was admitted to practice in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. He is passionate about ensuring his clients receive the medical care they need and the compensation they deserve.

About Petro Cohen, P.C.

With exceptional legal credentials and experience, Petro Cohen, P.C. Attorneys at Law handles workers' compensation, personal injury, and Social Security disability law claims. Dedicated to providing the highest quality of legal service available, the attorneys and staff share a passion for winning and an uncompromised commitment to every client. For more information or an appointment at the Northfield, Cherry Hill, Hamilton, or Cape May, NJ offices, call (888) 675-7607 or visit PetroCohen.com.

Contact Information

Amy Phillips
(609) 534-3472

SOURCE: Petro Cohen, P.C.

