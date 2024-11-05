Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
05.11.2024 15:26 Uhr
182 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

SCS Global Services: Pompeian Sustainably Grown Certified Olive Oil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Farmer-owned olive oil company Pompeian is making their impact worldwide, setting the standard for a more sustainable olive oil industry with the Sustainably Grown Certification. This ensures farmworker and biodiversity protection, water and soil conservation, and pollinator friendly practices - all independently certified by SCS Global Services for the ultimate transparency and credibility.

Watch the Video

Learn more

Media Contacts:
Nikki Senseman nsenseman@scsglobalservices.com
Carly Ginsberg pompeian@hunterpr.com

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SCS Global Services on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SCS Global Services
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/scs-global-services
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: SCS Global Services



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
