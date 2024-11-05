SCS Global Services: Pompeian Sustainably Grown Certified Olive Oil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / SCS Global Services

Farmer-owned olive oil company Pompeian is making their impact worldwide, setting the standard for a more sustainable olive oil industry with the Sustainably Grown Certification. This ensures farmworker and biodiversity protection, water and soil conservation, and pollinator friendly practices - all independently certified by SCS Global Services for the ultimate transparency and credibility.

