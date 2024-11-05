Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Axolot Solutions Holding AB

With effect from November 06, 2024, the paid subscription units in Axolot Solutions Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continueuntil and including December 19, 2024. Instrument: Paid subscription units Short name: AXOLOT BTU Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0023286828 Order book ID: 368297 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: High tick For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB