WKN: A2DHRN | ISIN: SE0009414303 | Ticker-Symbol: 8Y1
Frankfurt
05.11.24
08:04 Uhr
0,013 Euro
+0,001
+5,00 %
1-Jahres-Chart
AXOLOT SOLUTIONS HOLDING AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AXOLOT SOLUTIONS HOLDING AB 5-Tage-Chart
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of paid subscription units of Axolot Solutions Holding AB

With effect from November 06, 2024, the paid subscription units in Axolot
Solutions Holding AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will
continueuntil and including December 19, 2024. 


Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   AXOLOT BTU               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0023286828              
Order book ID:  368297                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    High tick                


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
