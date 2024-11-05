Franklin Templeton: Clarion Partners Completes Over 100 Industrial Certifications Under the USGBC's LEED Volume Program

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Franklin Templeton:

Clarion Partners, LLC, a leading real estate investment manager and one of the largest owners and developers of logistics properties in the U.S., has achieved LEED certification for more than 100 industrial projects totaling over 35 million square feet under the U.S. Green Building Council's (USGBC) LEED v4 for Warehouse and Distribution Centers Volume Program ("LEED Volume Program").* LEED, or Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design, is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and an international symbol of excellence in green building.

In 2021, Clarion developed a LEED Volume prototype in partnership with sustainability consultants Argento/Graham for the certification of new development projects. Through the program, which focuses on the use of low-emitting building materials, energy and water efficiency, solar readiness, risk and resiliency evaluations and other elements, Clarion achieves LEED certification for development projects in a more efficient and cost-effective manner as compared to pursuing certification of individual buildings under the standard LEED program.

Obtaining LEED certification is just one of the many ways the Firm works to deliver Class A, modern, logistics facilities for tenants.

"In a competitive business environment, logistics tenants are increasingly focused on reducing the cost of their operations while also minimizing their impact on the environment," said Managing Director Bohdy Hedgcock. "Occupying a LEED certified building helps provide assurances that their property is designed to do both."

Phase 1 of the Manassas Logistics Center is an example of a new development which recently received LEED-Silver certification. The two-building, Class A warehouse development located within the greater Baltimore/Washington, DC market, consists of two rear-load buildings totaling 337,046 square feet. Both buildings incorporate features that help to reduce operating costs, including a high-albedo roof which aids interior temperature control, low-flow interior water fixtures, LED lighting and other energy efficiency enhancements. As part of this development,

Clarion also preserved over 41 acres of ecologically sensitive land on the site. The land preservation will support protection of the buildings from flooding.

"Clarion's objective is to safeguard and future-proof our properties by adopting strategic ESG policies and pursuing certifications that will bolster asset valuations," says Clarion Partners Head of ESG Karen Mahrous. "In addition to these LEED volume certifications, we strategically pursue a range of health, well-being, and efficiency-focused certifications for properties across our portfolio."

*LEED Building Design and Construction certifications are issued by Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). Certifications are issued at the time of building development or major renovation and last in perpetuity. Rankings range from Certified to Platinum level for individual properties. Properties must pay registration and review fees to pursue LEED certifications.

About Clarion Partners, LLC

Clarion Partners has been a leading real estate investment manager for over 40 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With over $74 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to approximately 500 institutional investors across the globe. Clarion is scaled in all major property types and was an early entrant into the Industrial sector. The Firm's global industrial team manages a 1,000+ property portfolio in the U.S. and Europe consisting of more than 253 million square feet. Clarion Partners is an independent subsidiary of Franklin Templeton. Visit www.clarionpartners.com for more information.

About Franklin Templeton

Franklin Resources, Inc. [NYSE:BEN] is a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating as Franklin Templeton and serving clients in over 150 countries. Franklin Templeton's mission is to help clients achieve better outcomes through investment management expertise, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialist investment managers, the company offers specialization on a global scale, bringing extensive capabilities in fixed income, equity, alternatives and multi-asset solutions. With more than 1,500 investment professionals, and offices in major financial markets around the world, the California-based company has over 75 years of investment experience and over $1.6 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2024. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X and Facebook.

Disclaimer: Nothing herein constitutes an offer or solicitation of any product or service to any person or in any jurisdiction where such offer or solicitation is not authorized or is prohibited by law.

