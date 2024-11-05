Exalate Strengthens Global Reach with AI-Assited Integration and Expanding Partner Network

- Exalate's global partner network surpasses 200 partners, marking a 24% increase in sales as industry demand for intelligent integration solutions continues to grow.

- The newly launched AI Assist feature reduces setup time by more than 50%, streamlining complex integrations with improved speed, efficiency, and reliability.

- Exalate's Partner Program offers up to 25% discounts, free certifications, and now strengthens dedicated support for the EMEA and APAC regions to drive partner growth and ensure customer success.

Exalate, a leader in software integration, announces a milestone in its global partner network, now surpassing 200 partners. This expansion signals a rising demand for intelligent, scalable integration solutions across industries, with partner sales up 24% year-over-year and an impressive 60% activation rate worldwide.

Meeting the Rising Demand for Intelligent Integration Solutions

As businesses navigate the complexities of digital transformation and hybrid work models, the need for seamless, secure integration solutions has surged. Exalate's expansion enables the delivery of localized service and support to clients globally, empowering organizations to navigate the growing intricacies of their digital ecosystems. Central to Exalate's offering is its AI-powered AI Assist feature, which reduces setup time by over 50%, making integration faster, reliable, and highly secure.

"Exalate's growing partner network is key to our vision of seamless, connected business ecosystems," said Francis Martens, CEO of Exalate. "The rapid expansion of our network reflects the growing market demand for intelligent integration solutions. With our AI-assisted platform partners gain a strong competitive edge, offering the most advanced and customizable integrations available."

Empowering Partners for Success

Exalate's updated Partner Program offers a variety of resources for growth, including up to 25% discounts on services for Gold-level partners, free certifications, and dedicated sales and marketing support. The strengthened partner management team, now with dedicated support in EMEA & APAC, ensures personalized guidance to help partners maximize their collaboration with Exalate.

"The expansion of our partner program reflects our commitment to building a true ecosystem of integration experts," said Ruben Bru, VP Sales. "We're excited to see how our partners leverage our solutions to drive value for their customers."

"Exalate's solutions have elevated our integration capabilities, allowing us to offer flexible, secure, and scalable services that meet customer demands," said Daniel Duarte, CMO of Inlogiq. "By partnering with Exalate, we've significantly reduced integration times, enhanced operational efficiency and gained a vital competitive edge-seamless, advanced connectivity that drives innovation and strengthens value for our customers."

AI Assist: Innovation Designed to Simplify Integration

As part of its commitment to innovation, Exalate recently launched AI Assist, an advanced feature that uses AI to streamline the integration process. AI Assist allows users to quickly create highly customized sync scripts without requiring deep technical knowledge, reducing setup times and enabling teams to focus on strategic goals over technical complexities.

A Future Built on Collaboration

With its expanding partner network, Exalate continues to enhance its customers' integration experiences while empowering partners with a competitive edge. By combining global reach with localized expertise, Exalate aims to help businesses unlock the full potential of their digital ecosystems.

About Exalate

Exalate is a leading provider of software integration, empowering businesses to seamlessly connect their tools and processes. With a focus on flexibility, security, and scalability, Exalate helps organizations of all sizes improve collaboration, streamline workflows, and drive digital transformation.

For more information about Exalate and its Partner Program, visit www.exalate.com/partners.

Contact:

Dafina Hristova

pr@exalate.com

SOURCE: Exalate

View the original press release on accesswire.com