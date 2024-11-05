Beebe Healthcare Partners With Sublimation Health and AWS for Fully Cloud-Based EHR Implementation and Long-Term Cloud Managed Services

LEWES, DE / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2024 / Beebe Healthcare has partnered with Sublimation Health to transform its digital landscape with an Epic Electronic Health Record (EHR) system hosted on Amazon Web Services (AWS). This collaboration marks the latest zero-on-premises, public-cloud healthcare ecosystem implementation, allowing Beebe to leverage cloud-based solutions for greater security and operational efficiency.

Sublimation Health brings deep expertise in modernizing and optimizing healthcare IT environments with the public cloud. In addition to deploying the Epic infrastructure to the AWS cloud, Sublimation Health will provide multi-year, end-to-end managed services to operate, maintain, and support Beebe's cloud environment.

This strategic partnership will enable Beebe to leverage Sublimation Health's proprietary methodologies and cloud-native tools to optimize performance and costs while supporting long-term innovation. The collaboration is designed as a true partnership, with Sublimation Health and Beebe working as extensions of each other to drive transformative change and ensure success.

Mike Maksymow, CIO of Beebe Healthcare, added:

"Beebe's ambition in finding an innovative approach to further enhance our onboarding of Epic's EHR led us to partnering with Sublimation Health and AWS, which will allow us to focus on what we do best-providing high quality care for our patients. While they manage the complexities of the cloud infrastructure, Beebe can concentrate on our growing community. Sublimation Health isn't just a service provider; they're a true partner who understands our vision and operational goals"

Jeremy Marut, CEO of Sublimation Health, said:

"At Sublimation Health, we've always believed healthcare IT should be focused on 'saving lives, not drives.' This fully public cloud-based application ecosystem implementation for Beebe Healthcare marks a milestone in transforming how health systems operate. We're thrilled to partner with Beebe, not as a vendor, but as a trusted extension of their team-one that shares their mission to deliver world-class care. Together, we are proving that cloud-based healthcare solutions are not only possible but essential for the future of patient care."

About Beebe Healthcare:

Beebe Healthcare is a not-for-profit community healthcare system serving Sussex County, Delaware, since 1916. Operating a 210-licensed-bed medical center in Lewes, Beebe offers comprehensive inpatient and outpatient services, advanced cardiac care, oncology, orthopedics, and more. Beebe's commitment to patient-centered care and medical innovation continues to drive its success as a regional healthcare leader. For more information, visit www.beebehealthcare.org.

About Sublimation Health:

Sublimation Health is a leading healthcare IT modernization firm specializing in migrating and managing critical healthcare applications in the cloud. Sublimination's founders were part of the first team to fully implement Epic on AWS. As a leader in cloud optimization, cost management, and operational support, Sublimation Health transforms health system IT departments into solution providers aligned with their organization's mission. Sublimation Health helps healthcare organizations move away from managing servers to focusing on health system efficiency and better patient outcomes. "We're not just cloud experts. We're healthcare cloud experts." For more information, visit www.sublimationhealth.com or email Client Executive Amanda Lyons at Amanda.Lyons@sublimationhealth.com.

Contact Information

Amanda Lyons

Client Executive

amanda.lyons@sublimationhealth.com

4013418219

SOURCE: Sublimation Health

View the original press release on newswire.com.