Flower Mound, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 5, 2024) - Lancaster Roofing recently completed a Grand Prairie commercial roof replacement, overcoming structural challenges and saving the client approximately $80,000. The 35-year-old property, a combination of office space and warehouse, had suffered from persistent leaks and recurring repair costs. Seeking a long-term, budget-conscious solution, the client enlisted Lancaster Roofing to address the building's aging roof.

The project presented a significant challenge due to the building's gypsum roof deck, which could not accommodate traditional mechanically fastened systems. After a fastener pull test with OMG, Lancaster Roofing confirmed that the deck did not meet the necessary pull values for secure mechanical attachment. While a fully adhered system was technically feasible, it would have required extensive adhesive work, raising the project cost by $80,000.

Lancaster Roofing stands behind all inspections, services, and installations to deliver the highest-quality roofing and construction solution

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/10740/228150_a62eb23ad49bba9e_001full.jpg

To address these issues, Lancaster Roofing selected Carlisle's VacuSeal Vent Secured Roof System, which avoids the use of adhesives or mechanical fasteners. The system uses strategically placed vents that harness wind power to create suction, securing the TPO membrane in place. This solution not only resolved the limitations of the gypsum deck but also minimized installation time and costs.

The entire installation was completed in just three days-half the time required for traditional systems-helping the client avoid extended disruptions. The VacuSeal system also provided additional benefits, including the absence of VOC emissions and reflective TPO membranes that reduce solar heat absorption, enhancing energy efficiency in Texas's climate.

Lancaster Roofing, a commercial roofer Grand Prairie TX, recommended ongoing maintenance to ensure the new roof remains in optimal condition. This includes regular inspections, quarterly debris removal, and gutter and drain cleaning to monitor for potential punctures or blockages.

This project exemplifies Lancaster Roofing's expertise in solving complex roofing challenges while delivering cost-effective solutions. With the VacuSeal system installed, the building is now better equipped to handle Texas weather, providing long-term protection and value.

About Lancaster Roofing:

Lancaster Roofing provides expert roofing solutions for commercial properties, focusing on tailored services for industrial, retail, office, medical, and other specialized facilities. Known for their attention to detail and reliability, the team delivers high-quality inspections, installations, and maintenance services that meet the specific structural needs of each property.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228150

SOURCE: GetFeatured